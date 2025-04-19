Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Florida Panthers Hold First Playoff Practice, Heat Advance

Published

10 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Sasha Barkov’s stall in Fort Lauderdale has a new nameplate and a new 2025 Stanley Cup decal on his helmet. The Miami Heat logo may have been added digitally. He probably would not mind. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers held their first practice of the postseason at the Iceplex on Friday morning, with players anxious to get out there.

Although the workout was said to be optional, almost a dozen players were on the ice a good 15 minutes before it was scheduled to start.

“This is the time we have worked all year for,” Sam Bennett said. “PLayoff hockey is the best time of year.”

The Panthers were missing a couple of players, with Paul Maurice saying that A.J. Greer, Nico Sturm, and Jesper Boqvist were just getting an extra day of rest.

Defenseman Jaycob Megna filled in on the fourth line.

Matthew Tkachuk did not skate as Maurice alluded to on Thursday.

Evan Cormier, who spent his time with the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates this season, is back as Florida’s No. 3 goalie. There is no EBUG in the postseason.

The Panthers also got a fresh batch of playoff-branded gear, from t-shirts to sweatshirts to baseball caps.

Maurice even traded in his favorite Reebok shirt (one that predates his time as Florida coach) for a warmup suit with the 2025 Stanley Cup patch on the chest.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / HEAT

NHL NEWS, LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
  • When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Season Series (Tied 2-2)
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

Floridahockeynow

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards, @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky:

@GeorgeRichards

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
surveyjay

Was Tkachuk out there practicing with them? what were the lines?

Last edited 9 hours ago by surveyjay
0
Reply
George Richards, FHN Publisher

Sorry, Paul said Thursday that Tkachuk would not skate Friday so it slipped my mind to include in that piece. It was an obvious one to include. I added it. Thanks –

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x