Florida Panthers Hold First Playoff Practice, Heat Advance

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers held their first practice of the postseason at the Iceplex on Friday morning, with players anxious to get out there.

Although the workout was said to be optional, almost a dozen players were on the ice a good 15 minutes before it was scheduled to start.

“This is the time we have worked all year for,” Sam Bennett said. “PLayoff hockey is the best time of year.”

The Panthers were missing a couple of players, with Paul Maurice saying that A.J. Greer, Nico Sturm, and Jesper Boqvist were just getting an extra day of rest.

Defenseman Jaycob Megna filled in on the fourth line.

Matthew Tkachuk did not skate as Maurice alluded to on Thursday.

Evan Cormier, who spent his time with the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates this season, is back as Florida’s No. 3 goalie. There is no EBUG in the postseason.

The Panthers also got a fresh batch of playoff-branded gear, from t-shirts to sweatshirts to baseball caps.

Maurice even traded in his favorite Reebok shirt (one that predates his time as Florida coach) for a warmup suit with the 2025 Stanley Cup patch on the chest.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / HEAT

NHL NEWS, LINKS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).

Tuesday, 8:30; Thursday, 6:30; Saturday, 1; Monday, April 28 (TBA); Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Friday, May 2 (TBA); Sunday, May 4 (TBA). Season Series (Tied 2-2)

All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties

All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

