Florida Panthers Hold First Playoff Practice, Heat Advance
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers held their first practice of the postseason at the Iceplex on Friday morning, with players anxious to get out there.
Although the workout was said to be optional, almost a dozen players were on the ice a good 15 minutes before it was scheduled to start.
“This is the time we have worked all year for,” Sam Bennett said. “PLayoff hockey is the best time of year.”
The Panthers were missing a couple of players, with Paul Maurice saying that A.J. Greer, Nico Sturm, and Jesper Boqvist were just getting an extra day of rest.
Defenseman Jaycob Megna filled in on the fourth line.
Matthew Tkachuk did not skate as Maurice alluded to on Thursday.
Evan Cormier, who spent his time with the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates this season, is back as Florida’s No. 3 goalie. There is no EBUG in the postseason.
The Panthers also got a fresh batch of playoff-branded gear, from t-shirts to sweatshirts to baseball caps.
Maurice even traded in his favorite Reebok shirt (one that predates his time as Florida coach) for a warmup suit with the 2025 Stanley Cup patch on the chest.
- Aaron Ekblad is ready to go, but he still has two games left in his suspension. These will be the toughest two games of the bit.
- Paul Maurice said Thursday that he expects to have his whole team available for Game 1 on Tuesday in Tampa. Matthew Tkachuk could practice today.
- Jesse Puljujarvi got a two-game suspension for his hit on Mitchell Chaffee on Tuesday.
- The NHL announced the full schedule for the Panthers/Lightning series.
- The Miami Heat became the first 10th seed to make the NBA playoffs since the play-in was started with a 123-114 OT win against the Hawks on Friday. Miami beat the Bulls in the first play-in on Wednesday.
- And, of course, the Panthers and Heat will play at home at the same time. Both teams are home (Miami has the Cavaliers in the first round) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The two will also have home Game 4s next Monday.
