Panthers Leaving Toronto with a Big W; NHL Coaching Jobs Filled

The Florida Panthers needed to flip the script in what had been a ‘homer’ series in Toronto on Wednesday.

All they did was flip this series on its ear.

The Panthers came out and, as Nuke LaLoosh tried to do in Bull Durham, announced their presence with authority.

Florida only had a 1-0 lead on a goal from Aaron Ekblad after the first period but, like in Game 4, were putting the Leafs in their place.

The Panthers then scored three in the second after Sergei Bobrovsky (31 saves) made a couple of big stops and that, for the most part, was that.

Florida left the arena with a 6-1 win, Nick Robertson scoring with 1:06 left to do little other than keep Bobrovsky from getting his second straight shutout.

The two teams will now head south later today with Game 6 in Sunrise on Friday night.

Should be a doozy.

The Panthers have a chance to move on to the Eastern Conference finals for a third straight year with a win; Toronto gets right back in this thing if it pulls one out.

Early Thursday morning, the NHL announced Game 6 would be an 8 p.m. start what with that being the only game going on after the Edmonton Oilers ended Vegas’ season early.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2