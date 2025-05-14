Connect with us

FHN Today/NHL Links

Florida Panthers Looking to ‘Steal One’ in Toronto vs. Leafs

Published

6 hours ago

on

Panthers leafs
The Florida Panthers load up and head out to Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. Game 5 is in Toronto tonight. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs have enjoyed their home cooking in this second round playoff series.

It has been pastelitos vs. Tim Hortons.

Both are pretty good.

Toronto, of course, took a 2-0 series lead by winning the first two of these games on home ice; the Panthers tied ‘er up with two wins in the Everglades.

Now, we have a best-of-3 series.

Toronto has two of those games.

If the Panthers want to move on, they are going to need to hold serve at home — and break in Toronto.

“I think we’re a good road team,’’ Niko Mikkola said Tuesday morning before the flight north. “We need to steal one in their place. That’s the name of the game. Just do our thing, play our game and we have a chance.’’

As we noted before the start of this series, Florida has been pretty good on the road over the past three postseasons.

When you count going 3-0 in Tampa in the first round, over the past three playoffs, Florida had been 18-8 away from Sunrise.

But the Panthers are 0-2 against the Leafs in Toronto in this series.

Right now, that’s all that matters.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
  • When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV: ESPN
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*:Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael Ostrofsky

Tonight’s the single most important night of the Panthers’ 24-25 season so far.

If they come out and play a full 60 minutes like they did in game four — they’ll be fine.

Woll had a career night in game four. That’s unlikely to happen again. Keep up the defensive effort and the rest will take care of itself.

Go Cats.

1
Reply
Kevin Hawkey

100% – we can’t give anything easy to them, especially early. Fortify the front of our net and keep them against the boards. For god sake, no rush chances and neutral zone turnovers that give them odd-man rushes against us. Don’t get their crowd in the game.

No dumb ass dirty hits. No elbows to heads. No blind side hits that get us in penalty trouble. Play smart but play aggressive. Smother them to death like in game 4. Heavy pressure and make them tired. Play Panther hockey!

We believe in YOU! Bring it home 3-2 series. Go 🐈 CATS

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x