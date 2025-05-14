FHN Today/NHL Links
Florida Panthers Looking to ‘Steal One’ in Toronto vs. Leafs
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs have enjoyed their home cooking in this second round playoff series.
It has been pastelitos vs. Tim Hortons.
Both are pretty good.
Toronto, of course, took a 2-0 series lead by winning the first two of these games on home ice; the Panthers tied ‘er up with two wins in the Everglades.
Now, we have a best-of-3 series.
Toronto has two of those games.
If the Panthers want to move on, they are going to need to hold serve at home — and break in Toronto.
“I think we’re a good road team,’’ Niko Mikkola said Tuesday morning before the flight north. “We need to steal one in their place. That’s the name of the game. Just do our thing, play our game and we have a chance.’’
As we noted before the start of this series, Florida has been pretty good on the road over the past three postseasons.
When you count going 3-0 in Tampa in the first round, over the past three playoffs, Florida had been 18-8 away from Sunrise.
But the Panthers are 0-2 against the Leafs in Toronto in this series.
Right now, that’s all that matters.
- Doug Cifu, alternate governor and minority stakeholder in the Panthers, apologized after being suspended by the NHL on Monday for what the league deemed inappropriate comments on Twitter following Florida’s Game 4 win.
- Matthew Tkachuk “is back, and right’’ sayeth Paul Maurice. Good news, obviously, for the Panthers.
- Anthony Stolarz was back on the ice with the Leafs on Tuesday.
- Auston Matthews hasn’t scored a playoff goal against the Panthers. Ever. He is trying to break this cold streak.
- Max Domi drilled Sasha Barkov in the final seconds of Florida’s series-tying win and was hit with a fine. Maurice doesn’t think the dustup in the final seconds will carry over into Game 5.
