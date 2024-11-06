Florida Panthers Mailbag: Fan Rings, NHL Trade Deadline, Outdoor Game

We opened up the November edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag early in the month since things are kind of slow around here.

That is going to change, right quick.

The Panthers, after going 5-0 on the longest road trip of their season, will kickoff a five-game homestand starting Thursday against Nashville.

OK, let’s get to the Q&A.

You all really came strong with this one.

Yeah, yeah, I always say that. But I am not kidding.

This is a very strong Florida Panthers Mailbag with questions ranging from whether the team will offer championship rings to fans for purchase, to the potential of an outdoor game, to contract talks and the NHL Trade Deadline.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so…let’s go!

With Florida having so much recent success, is there any talk of the Panthers playing in the Winter Classic anytime soon? I think it would be pretty awesome to have Florida vs Tampa for a Winter in the South Winter Classic! — Kevin Hawkey

Oh, I definitely think there is talk of the Panthers being involved in one of the Winter Classic (New Year’s) or Stadium Series games perhaps by next season.