Who Has Played More Hockey than the Florida Panthers? Soon, No One
FORT LAUDERDALE — By Friday night, no team in NHL history will have played more games than the Florida Panthers over a three-year span.
You all may not know him, but Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press is one of the great obscure stat finders in the history of the free world.
Need to know the last time the Miami Hurricanes blocked a punt for a touchdown in the week following their quarterback being sacked three times? Tim has the answer.
Reynolds, the AP’s national NBA writer based in South Florida, has been around the Panthers a long time.
And this nugget he dug up is a beaut: When the Panthers open the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Wednesday night, it will be their team’s 309th game over the past three seasons.
Where does that rank in NHL history, Tim?
It ties the NHL record for most games in a three-year span, that’s where.
When the Panthers play in No. 310 in Game 2 on Friday night, they have the record for themselves.
The 1997-2000 Dallas Stars and 2006-09 Detroit Red Wings currently hold the record for most games in a three-year span with 309.
The 2015-18 Pittsburgh Penguins played in 307 games with Phil Kessel playing in all of them.
Right now, according to Reynolds (and we’re giving him full credit here because we are bad at the maths), Sam Reinhart and Gus Forsling have played in 303 of Florida’s 308 games.
If the Cup Final goes to Game 5 — and Reinhart and Forsling play in all of them and make it to 308 — they will share the record.
“That is crazy,” Forsling told Reynolds on Saturday. “I didn’t know that stat. That is crazy, for sure. It’s a lot of preparation and a lot of recovery and you have to do the right things. Otherwise, you’re going to be struggling out there — because that’s a lot of hockey. And mentally, you’ve got to take days off and not think about hockey as much. I have a son now; that takes my mind off things.”
- Paul Maurice had a long presser on Saturday and spent a lot of it talking about what makes his team so special. Then, the entire hockey side of the organization — from players to coaches to the equipment guys — walked through Holiday Park as a tribute to the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. That showed everything you needed to know.
- The Panthers were missing a couple of players Saturday. Maurice updated their status.
- You know who digs the Panthers? The other pro athletes and coaches from around South Florida.
- Sam Bennett is a perfect fit with the Panthers.
- Matthew Tkachuk was on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and says there is no doubt this Final features the best two teams in the NHL.
- The Panthers will open up the arena for official watch parties during the Final.
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3: @Florida, Monday June 9; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties