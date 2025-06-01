Who Has Played More Hockey than the Florida Panthers? Soon, No One

FORT LAUDERDALE — By Friday night, no team in NHL history will have played more games than the Florida Panthers over a three-year span.

You all may not know him, but Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press is one of the great obscure stat finders in the history of the free world.

Need to know the last time the Miami Hurricanes blocked a punt for a touchdown in the week following their quarterback being sacked three times? Tim has the answer.

Reynolds, the AP’s national NBA writer based in South Florida, has been around the Panthers a long time.

And this nugget he dug up is a beaut: When the Panthers open the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton on Wednesday night, it will be their team’s 309th game over the past three seasons.

Where does that rank in NHL history, Tim?

It ties the NHL record for most games in a three-year span, that’s where.

When the Panthers play in No. 310 in Game 2 on Friday night, they have the record for themselves.

The 1997-2000 Dallas Stars and 2006-09 Detroit Red Wings currently hold the record for most games in a three-year span with 309.

The 2015-18 Pittsburgh Penguins played in 307 games with Phil Kessel playing in all of them.

Right now, according to Reynolds (and we’re giving him full credit here because we are bad at the maths), Sam Reinhart and Gus Forsling have played in 303 of Florida’s 308 games.

If the Cup Final goes to Game 5 — and Reinhart and Forsling play in all of them and make it to 308 — they will share the record.

“That is crazy,” Forsling told Reynolds on Saturday. “I didn’t know that stat. That is crazy, for sure. It’s a lot of preparation and a lot of recovery and you have to do the right things. Otherwise, you’re going to be struggling out there — because that’s a lot of hockey. And mentally, you’ve got to take days off and not think about hockey as much. I have a son now; that takes my mind off things.”

Want exclusive, insider content only available to Florida Hockey Now subscribers? For a very limited time, we’re offering a special one-year subscription to FHN for just $12! By our maths, that’s just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription.

By our maths, that’s just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription. Seriously though: thanks for all the support. I certainly do appreciate it.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS