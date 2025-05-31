FHN Today/NHL Links
Panthers Have Fans Throughout the South Florida Sports World
MIAMI — With members of the Dolphins, Heat, and Marlins regularly attending games, it is obvious the Panthers have made fans of their fellow athletes in South Florida.
That goes for the coaches and managers, too.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been to games and pounded the pregame drum, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a longtime fan of the team.
Well, maybe not Pat Riley, but that’s a long story.
Friday, Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough showed his support for the Stanley Cup champs by wearing a red Panthers cap during warmups at LoanDepot Park before facing the San Francisco Giants.
The Marlins lost 2-0.
Paul Maurice said he and the Panthers appreciate the love from the South Florida sporting community, and that his team’s success is good for all of the area’s teams.
“I think there is room for all of us down here. There’s certainly enough people,” Maurice said last Saturday. “It’s a great thing that you have sports that are foundational: Football, basketball, baseball, and then the new sport, hockey. There’s room for everybody here. So, how about we just share it, share the spotlight. … We’re happy to be a part of it.”
McCullough, who came to the Marlins after the past four seasons with the champion Los Angeles Dodgers, said he doesn’t get to watch many of Florida’s games — but he sees the final scores.
He added he hopes to attend the Winter Classic at his ballpark on Jan. 2.
“I am a fan of our Florida Panthers and hope they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions,’’ McCullough said. “We are all part of the fabric of this community. When one team is doing well, it is great for the entire area, for South Florida. We hope, too, to be making deep runs in September and October in the years to come. The fans around here get galvanized around that and support all of our pro teams here that are being successful.’’
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Matthew Tkachuk went on the Pat McAfee Show and says there is no doubt the Final has the NHL’s two best teams.
- The Panthers will open up the arena for official watch parties during the Final.
- It’s a rematch between the Panthers and Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.
- And it will be a different vibe this time around.
- Here’s the full schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
- The Charlotte Checkers went to Montreal and took the first two games against the host Laval Rocket. The next three in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference final are in Charlotte. Game 3 is Sunday. A Panthers AHL team has never been this far in the Calder Cup playoffs.
- Don’t forget to subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to watch interviews with the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason. More today following practice in Lauderdale.
NHL LINKS / NHN
- Jarmo Kekalainen is back in the NHL as the former Blue Jackets GM joins the Sabres.
- Old pal Adam Boqvist gets a new contract with the New York Islanders. Kyle Palmieri does as well.
- Josh Mahura also gets a new deal — two years from the Kraken.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins need to fix some of Mike Sullivan’s mistakes.
- The Colorado Avalanche sign its top goalie prospect to his ELC.
- Sounds like Mitch Marner has been on the Golden Knights radar for some time.
- The Tyson Foerster extension is big for him – and the Philadelphia Flyers.
- A little Montreal Canadiens trade talk…
- The New Jersey Devils have a need they can fix by staying in-house.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton, Friday June 6; Game 3: @Florida, Monday June 9; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties