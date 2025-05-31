Panthers Have Fans Throughout the South Florida Sports World

MIAMI — With members of the Dolphins, Heat, and Marlins regularly attending games, it is obvious the Panthers have made fans of their fellow athletes in South Florida.

That goes for the coaches and managers, too.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has been to games and pounded the pregame drum, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is a longtime fan of the team.

Well, maybe not Pat Riley, but that’s a long story.

Friday, Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough showed his support for the Stanley Cup champs by wearing a red Panthers cap during warmups at LoanDepot Park before facing the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins lost 2-0.

Paul Maurice said he and the Panthers appreciate the love from the South Florida sporting community, and that his team’s success is good for all of the area’s teams.

“I think there is room for all of us down here. There’s certainly enough people,” Maurice said last Saturday. “It’s a great thing that you have sports that are foundational: Football, basketball, baseball, and then the new sport, hockey. There’s room for everybody here. So, how about we just share it, share the spotlight. … We’re happy to be a part of it.”

McCullough, who came to the Marlins after the past four seasons with the champion Los Angeles Dodgers, said he doesn’t get to watch many of Florida’s games — but he sees the final scores.

He added he hopes to attend the Winter Classic at his ballpark on Jan. 2.

“I am a fan of our Florida Panthers and hope they can repeat as Stanley Cup champions,’’ McCullough said. “We are all part of the fabric of this community. When one team is doing well, it is great for the entire area, for South Florida. We hope, too, to be making deep runs in September and October in the years to come. The fans around here get galvanized around that and support all of our pro teams here that are being successful.’’

Want exclusive, insider content only available to Florida Hockey Now subscribers? We’re offering a special one-year subscription to FHN for just $12! That, friends, is just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription.

That, friends, is just $1 a month. No code necessary, just click on the above link and sign up for the annual subscription. And, as always, thanks for all the support. This is our fifth full season at FHN and we keep on growing thanks to you.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NHN

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS