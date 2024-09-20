Florida Panthers Open IcePlex Doors for Fan Fest on Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE — The first two days of Florida Panthers training camp have been closed to the public, but that changes Saturday when the IcePlex opens its doors for the team’s first Fan Fest in their new training facility.

The Panthers will hold two practices, as they have during the first two days of training camp.

The first practice starts at 9 a.m., with the second group going on the ice around noon.

Fan Fest workouts are open to the public.

After the workouts are over, the Panthers will hold an open Fan Fest skate as well as free skating lessons and ‘Learn to Curl’ that will all be open with pre-registration required.

There is no registration needed to attend the practices.

For the Panthers, this will be the first time they have been on the ice with fans in the building since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It sounds like they are excited to get some energy in the building after weeks of working out in what can be a sterile environment.

“It will be good to get some fans in here, get some energy from them,” Gus Forsling said. “We will need it out there. It is very hard practicing, so, we need their energy right now.”

Said coach Paul Maurice: “It will be the first time our players and our fans meet again. These guys are exceptionally fit, more fit than they were at this point last year. They have gone hard for two days. … But even as fit as you are, you’re not going to like training camp by Day 3. So that will be nice to get some extra juice, because they’ll probably need it.”

The Panthers will take a break from training camp following Saturday’s Fan Fest, with Florida playing host to the Nashville Predators in a preseason doubleheader on Sunday in Sunrise.

Florida will take Monday off before returning to work Tuesday.

