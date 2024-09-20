Florida Panthers Programming on WSFL 39 Starts Tonight

A new era in Florida Panthers broadcasting begins tonight at 6 when WSFL-39 televises its first programming since the team left Bally Sports Florida earlier this summer.

Tonight at 6, WSFL’s Inside South Florida will air ‘Road to the Cup,’ a 30-minute special hosted by Cameron Dobbs and Ana Isabel Hume.

WSFL will be the home to all of the Panthers’ non-nationally televised games in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market.

Florida games will be produced by Scripps Sports this season — and can be found on WSFL-39, WHDT-9 (West Palm Beach/Treasure Coast), and WFTX-36.3 (Naples/Fort Myers).

Games will be able to be found for free through over-the-air antenna or on most major cable, satellite, and streaming services.

As of Friday, YouTube TV and DirecTV streaming do not carry WSFL-39 in the South Florida market.

The Latest News on the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

Each and Every Day

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now, Today!

The Panthers will have eight nationally-televised games on either TNT, ABC, or ESPN this season — with four more exclusively streamed on ESPN+/Hulu.

Scripps Sports will carry the other 70 — plus the first-round of the playoffs.

Florida television voice Steve Goldstein, who returns to call games on Scripps Sports, will also be part of tonight’s special.

Last month, the Panthers announced that Goldstein, Randy Moller, Katie Engleson, and Jessica Blaylock would resume their on-air roles with Scripps.

The Panthers are expected to announce their new direct-to-consumer streaming service for fans within the team’s viewing territory in the coming days.

It will be called Panthers+ and cost $69.99 per year.

Those who live outside of the Florida viewing territory — basically anything south of Indian River County — can get games on ESPN+ as has been the case the past two seasons.

Scripps Sports will broadcast four of Florida’s exhibition games this preseason starting with its game next Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Scripps Preseason Schedule

Sept. 27 at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 v. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS