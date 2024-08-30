Florida Panthers Local Broadcasters Return, National TV Set

The Florida Panthers will get a lot of national television exposure this coming NHL season.

Florida will have eight games on national television this season between ABC and TNT — the same amount which were broadcast last year before the playoffs.

Four more games are scheduled to be streamed only on ESPN+/Hulu.

Still, even being the reigning Stanley Cup champions does not mean Florida is the television darlings of traditional NHL broadcasting.

Florida’s 12 appearances on national TV or ESPN+ is fewer than 13 other teams — including a number (Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Philadelphia among them) which did not make the playoffs last season.

The Panthers also do not make their first appearance on TNT until over two months into the season.

The Panthers earlier announced plans to pull their games off cable/streaming exclusive Bally Sports to have their 70 non-national games broadcast through Scripps Sports on Miami/Fort Lauderdale WSFL-39 and Palm Beach WHDT-9.

Games in the Naples/Fort Myers market will be available on digital 36.3.

On Thursday, the team officially said most of their broadcast team will return for the coming season: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Randy Moller (analyst), Katie Engleson (sideline), Jessica Blaylock (host), and Ed Jovanovski (host).

Jeff Chychrun and Craig Minervini will not return in a regular role.

Scripps Sports will also broadcast four of the team’s eight preseason games — with game coverage including 30-minute pre- and postgame shows, as well as intermission studio reports.

On the national side of the broadcast schedule, ESPN will broadcast Florida’s opener against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 8 as part of its Opening Night tripleheader which starts with St. Louis at Seattle.

Florida will unveil its Stanley Cup banner in that opener against the Bruins.

2024-25 Florida Panthers Schedule

The Panthers will also have two games on ABC (Jan. 11 vs. Boston, Feb. 1 vs. Chicago).

All four games on TNT will come away from Sunrise starting with Florida’s lone visit to Minnesota on Dec. 18.

Scripps Preseason Schedule

Sept. 27 at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 v. Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 v. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers 2024-25 National Television, Streaming Games

Oct. 8 vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Nov. 12 at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)

Nov. 21 at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)

Dec. 18 at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 (TNT)

Jan. 8 at Utah Hockey Club, 10 (TNT)

Jan. 11 vs. Boston Bruins, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Jan. 14 at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Jan. 16 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 22 at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Feb. 27 vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

April 6 at Detroit Red Wings, 5:30 p.m. (TNT)

