Florida Panthers Release Theme Nights, Tickets Going on Sale

The Florida Panthers do not have many tickets remaining for the 2025-26 season with the team having so many season ticket holders.

But, come Thursday morning, remaining single game tickets for the upcoming season go on sale to the general public.

Of course, if you are a member of the team’s fan club — the ‘93 Society — tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

Everyone can get tickets starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Panthers announced that single game tickets can be purchased on Seat Geek or at the arena box office.

On Sunday, the team announced its numerous theme nights for the upcoming season.

It all starts on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. when the Panthers open the new season against the Chicago Blackhawks — and will raise the 2025 Stanley Cup championship banner before the game.

Other theme nights including Pink in the Rink (Oct. 25), Military Appreciation (Nov. 13 and March 24), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 15), Black History Night (Feb. 27), Pride Night (March 31), and Autism Acceptance (April 2).

You can see all of the various theme nights here.

