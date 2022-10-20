FHN Today: Your Florida Panthers Reverse Retro Finally Revealed!

The Florida Panthers officially introduced their Reverse Retro jerseys for this season and, as expected, they are different and bold.

Although initially said to be based on the old ‘JetBlue’ jerseys of the 2000s, the only thing similar from this jersey to that is the light blue color and the short-lived FLA secondary sunburst logo on the shoulder.

The light blue used on these jerseys may be more of an electric blue — but that’s for y’all to decide.

Still, the NHL admits the jersey was based on the 2009 ‘thirds’ we all know as the ‘JetBlues.’

The Panthers honor their 1998 uniform with a remix featuring a light blue colorway from the team’s 2009 “Third” jersey complimented by their current primary colors of navy, sun yellow and red.

These Reverse Retros harken back to the late 1990s with the striping and numbering; the bright blue primary color is a first for the Panthers.

The secondary logo on the shoulders is the short-lived FLA from the JetBlues.

Check them out at FloridaPanthers.Com.



According to an unscientific ranking on ESPN, the Panthers have the top Reverse Retro of them all followed by the San Jose Sharks’ homage to the California Golden Seals.

Writes ESPN — What a concept: It’s only taken nearly 30 years, but a team that plays in South Florida finally has a jersey that’s evocative of South Florida.

Here is the dates Florida will wear this new look:

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary Flames

Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, Dec. 10 @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. Seattle Kraken

Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. New York Rangers

Saturday, Jan. 28 vs. Boston Bruins

PANTHERS ON DECK

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING AT FLORIDA PANTHERS