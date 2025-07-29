Florida Panthers, the Stanley Cup, and Messi Make Coldplay Kiss Cam

After the now-former CEO of Astronomer got popped on the Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert in Foxboro not long ago, the Florida Panthers got in on the action on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium with their main squeeze — the Stanley Cup.

Only the Panthers weren’t diving onto the floor to escape getting busted for doing something they shouldn’t have.

No, the Panthers were pregame guests of Coldplay in Miami Gardens thanks to the world’s greatest backstage pass as they brought the Stanley Cup with them to the hottest concert tour going.

The players watched the show from a suite.

When it came time for the Kiss Cam, Seth Jones hoisted the Stanley Cup as high as he could (those suites have a ceiling) before pouring beer into the waiting maw of Aaron Ekblad.

Gus Forsling, Bill Zito, and Mike Huff — the team’s VP of player engagement — were spotted in the suite along with a number of family members.

The Panthers were not the only celebrities in the house for Sunday night’s sold out show at the football stadium — and were not the only local sportos featured on the Kiss Cam.

Soccer legend Lionel Messi was also spotted with wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sang to both Messi and the Panthers when they were up on screen as he has been doing throughout this Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Martin thanked Messi for being there, calling him “the number one sports person of all time!”

For the Panthers, Martin asked if they knew where any ice was because he was soaked in sweat.

A sky full of stars and Stanley in the house 🌃 Thanks for having us, @coldplay! pic.twitter.com/mj4y3rLK0M — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 28, 2025

