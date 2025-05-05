Connect with us

FHN Today: Florida Panthers Take Off, Jets Win Epic Game 7

Florida panthers
The Florida Panthers race to the duty free shop on Sunday afternoon. Nate Schmidt got a sweet pair of sunglasses at a nice price. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs will get their second-round playoff series going tonight in Toronto.

It should be one whale of a series.

This is a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, a series much closer than Florida’s 4-1 series win may indicate.

All but one of those games, an opener that the Panthers won 4-2 fueled by adrenaline after upsetting the Bruins two nights before, were decided by a single goal.

Toronto, despite all of its firepower, only scored two goals on the power play in that 2023 series.

If Florida’s penalty kill can match that number in this series, the Panthers probably win.

Toronto employs five forwards on its power play, with its top five scorers on the top unit.

In the first round win against Ottawa, the Maple Leafs scored six power-play goals; the Panthers gave up two to Jake Guentzel and the Lightning.

“They are really good, super-skilled especially with the five forwards,” Gus Forsling said. “We just want to keep doing our thing out there. We did a really good job against Tampa. We want to keep that rolling. … We have the same mentality whether it’s five forwards or five defensemen out there. We want to put the pressure on them.”

Check out my story on the battle between the Leafs power play and the Panthers kill now at NHL.com.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series
  • When: Monday, 8 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV/Streaming: ESPN
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: Monday @Toronto, 8 (ESPN); Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Season (Panthers Won 3-1) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); Panthers 3, Leafs 1 (Ap. 8). At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2 (April 2).
  • Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

