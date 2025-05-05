FHN Today: Florida Panthers Take Off, Jets Win Epic Game 7

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers and Maple Leafs will get their second-round playoff series going tonight in Toronto.

It should be one whale of a series.

This is a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals, a series much closer than Florida’s 4-1 series win may indicate.

All but one of those games, an opener that the Panthers won 4-2 fueled by adrenaline after upsetting the Bruins two nights before, were decided by a single goal.

Toronto, despite all of its firepower, only scored two goals on the power play in that 2023 series.

If Florida’s penalty kill can match that number in this series, the Panthers probably win.

Toronto employs five forwards on its power play, with its top five scorers on the top unit.

In the first round win against Ottawa, the Maple Leafs scored six power-play goals; the Panthers gave up two to Jake Guentzel and the Lightning.

“They are really good, super-skilled especially with the five forwards,” Gus Forsling said. “We just want to keep doing our thing out there. We did a really good job against Tampa. We want to keep that rolling. … We have the same mentality whether it’s five forwards or five defensemen out there. We want to put the pressure on them.”

Check out my story on the battle between the Leafs power play and the Panthers kill now at NHL.com.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: