Gallant Is Out, Rangers Reportedly Not Hiring Quenneville

Add the New York Rangers to the list of teams looking for a new head coach after firing Gerard Gallant on Saturday. Joel Quenneville, contrary to earlier speculation, does not appear to be in the running for the vacancy.

As the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs got another day off before their second-round series resumed, there was a lot going on in the hockey world.

The news regarding Gallant — and who (or may not) replace him — was the biggest.

There had been rumblings throughout the regular season that Gallant may be on the outs with New York management. His team’s flameout against the Devils in the second round certainly did not help the situation.

The Rangers won the opening two games of the series in Newark but then lost the next three before finally snapping their slide with a desperate Game 6 win.

The Devils made easy work of the Blueshirts in Game 7.

So, what’s next?

Talk that the Rangers would try and pull Quenneville out of NHL exile following his forced resignation from the Panthers in 2021 appear unfounded.

Rangers Insider Larry Brooks reports in the New York Post that the team will not appeal to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to reinstate Quenneville. That has to happen before the former Panthers coach can return behind any team’s bench.

The Rangers will likely have plenty of strong candidates to fill their vacancy.

As for Gallant, there are a couple of openings around the league which may be fits.

The obvious one is in Calgary where Jonathan Huberdeau will kick off a new eight-year contract this season.

Gallant was Huberdeau’s junior coach and the two were together in Florida when No. 11’s game really took off.

The Columbus Blue Jackets could also be a nice fit as Gallant was an assistant coach there under Doug MacLean and got his first head coaching job when he replaced MacLean behind the bench.

Gallant may want another shot at the Jackets. He was a young and inexperienced coach then and Columbus was a mess of an organization at the time. Both parties could benefit from a reunion.

The Panthers are all-in when it comes to the playoff beard tradition although some are wearing it better than others.

Radko Gudas, obviously, is the Beard King of the Panthers. But who else is making their mark?

— The Panthers may be up 2-0 in this series, but it is long from being over. The odds are certainly in Florida’s favor — but they can’t take odds onto the ice with them tonight for Game 3.

— After winning two games in Toronto, the Panthers hope their return home is sweet indeed.

— With Sam Bennett back, the Panthers were able to put Eetu Luostarinen on the third line. It has been a great move.

— The Panthers finally got a day off on Friday. It was needed, and well deserved.

— Bennett did get a call from the NHL Player Safety department on Friday following his hit on Michael Bunting. No suspension, just a fine.

— Sergei Bobrovsky bailed the Panthers out (again) in Game 2 against the Leafs.

— The Panthers officially recalled Lucas Carlsson and more Charlotte players will be on the ice Sunday after the Checkers saw their season come to an end in a Game 4 loss at Hershey on Thursday night.

— The breakout star of these playoffs is pretty obvious. Everywhere you look, folks are talking about Matthew Tkachuk and his Florida Panthers.

— Brandon Montour had one heck of a regular season — but he has topped that in these playoffs. Six goals in nine games? Nice.

— A lot of video from the past few days is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including Game 2 postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Sergei Bobrovsky, Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell.

There is also post-practice comments from Maurice, Bobrovsky and Radko Gudas.

More later this morning from the pregame skate.

To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.

