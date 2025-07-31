Go Go Gadjovich: Secret Weapon for Panthers in Stanley Cup Run

Jonah Gadjovich had his second day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, but this time around was probably a little bit sweeter for the Florida Panthers forward.

Gadjovich brought the Stanley Cup home to Whitby, Ontario, on Wednesday and talked a bit about how this year’s run to the title was certainly different.

After being a healthy scratch for the entirety of last year’s playoffs, Gadjovich and his linemates became a huge part of Florida’s championship this time around.

“Last year I was around it, but was in and out of the lineup with some injuries,” Gadjovich said. “It meant the world to me that they put my name on the Cup. But this year, to be out there battling with the boys through it all was just something you dream of.”

This postseason started off like the last for Gadjovich.

He was scratched for all of the five games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and then the first two games of Round 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Down 0-2 in Round 2, the Panthers were flying back to Fort Lauderdale when Paul Maurice told Gadjovich that he would be playing in Game 3.

Gadjovich never came out of the lineup.

“Obviously, I was around last year just watching what the guys were doing and trying to learn from them even though I wasn’t in the lineup,’’ Gadjovich said during the Stanley Cup Final.

“I tried to, I guess, carry my experience over this year. My goal and focus was to just stay ready. I knew that if I was called on to get in the lineup that I would be ready. I’ve just been having fun with it. There’s honestly a lot of stresses and anxieties that come along with playing in the NHL, but I’m just trying to have fun and check those aside and just enjoy what I’m doing.”

Gadjovich scored a goal in his first NHL playoff game in Florida’s 5-4 overtime win against the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

The puck was fired by Tomas Nosek and got just a piece of Gadjovich’s stick before going through.

Hey, it counts.

“That was funny because they gave it to Nosek [on the ice],” Gadjovich said on Wednesday. “But when we got into the locker room, I had all these texts like ‘huge goal!’ And I was like, what? Then we looked, and they had changed it to me. If you really zoom in on me driving the net, you can see a tiny deflection off my stick. It was pretty cool, I guess, that was fun. But at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone cared about who was scoring goals or getting points. It was about us getting the win.’’

Gadjovich ended up scoring two goals with three points in 16 playoff games.

More importantly, Gadjovich had 63 hits in those 16 postseason games with 11 blocked shots. He also got into a now legendary brawl during Game 3 of the Final, battling Darnell Nurse.

Florida’s fourth line — Gadjovich, AJ Greer, and Nosek — became a huge part of the championship run.

They were so important to the team that Maurice made a point to make sure they went on the ice in the final seconds of Game 6 when the Panthers clinched their second straight championship.

“You get the last shift,’’ Maurice said on the bench. “You got us here.’’

Said Gadjovich: “That was a moment I will never forget. I can picture myself on the bench right now with him telling us and that feeling I got was so special. It meant the world to me. Just incredible.’’

