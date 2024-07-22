2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Happy Matthew Tkachuk Day to the Florida Panthers (Who Celebrate)
On this day two years ago, the Florida Panthers woke up a sleepy summer offseason with a late night blockbuster trade in acquiring Matthew Tkachuk.
Making a trade of this caliber, announced around 11 p.m. on a Friday night, may have been construed as the ultimate ‘news dump.’
There have been no negatives for the Panthers thus far.
Although there was plenty of handwringing that general manager Bill Zito gave up too much — franchise scoring leader Jonathan Huberdeau, top defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, a lottery protected first-round pick, and prospect Cole Schwindt went to Calgary — the trade has paid off since Day 1.
Tkachuk negotiated a new eight-year contract with the Panthers while still with the Flames, making him the first player involved in a sign-and-trade in NHL history.
Florida not only landed a star player entering the prime of his career, but also got the type of player it needed to take the next step.
Indeed.
Since arriving in South Florida, Tkachuk has: Two of his top three statistical seasons, an NHL All-Star MVP award, two trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and a Stanley Cup championship.
Tkachuk has also become one of the most recognizable athletes not only in South Florida, but in sports.
“The support around here has been amazing,’’ Tkachuk said before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against his old rivals from his Calgary days, the Edmonton Oilers.
“It keeps growing, almost daily from when I first started playing in the NHL for Calgary, coming here in 2016, it’s night and day from what it is right now.
“You see the success the team’s having and it’s only helping everybody in the community. So many people are into hockey, people are coming up to us left and right in Fort Lauderdale.
“I’ve been in West Palm and Miami the past week and both places, both sides of it are just so excited. People are talking about hockey everywhere in South Florida.”
Matthew Tkachuk has helped spur that along.
Since the Panthers won the Stanley Cup last month, Tkachuk famously took it for a dip in the Atlantic, led the championship parade down A1A, and spent a couple days with it in his hometown of St. Louis.
The Panthers could only dream of this kind of success when news of the trade woke up a sleepy offseason two years ago.
“It’s special for me and I take great pride in it in being a real good ambassador for hockey down here,’’ Tkachuk said recently.
“You see the support, for myself and the team, not only since winning but the whole two years I have been here. It has been incredible.”
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- NHL Free Agency: Opened July 1
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Bruins
It still amazes me how Bill Zito has not yet received the League’s GM of the Year Award! Since his arrival, this and so many other of his moves since have energized the Team, and its fan base. Some obvious pieces were in place from previous regimes, but bringing in Chucky was THE bold strike that brought the attitude that always seemed to be missing!
I was sitting on my couch and I saw the tweet announcing the trade in real time. I, too, thought the price was high. However, I also knew deep down that Matty T was exactly the sort of player this team needed.
I remember shortly after this trade happened and I was talking to some Calgary fans at a game in Calgary. My thought then was they won the trade in the short term but Florida did in the long term as the 8 year contract to Huberdeau would probably not age well. And had some mixed emootions as well – excited to get Tkachuk as a Panther but Huby had been my favorite Panther. Turns out it looks like Florida won overall! And totally agree with Thomas on Zito being GM of the year. If he does not win next year,… Read more »