Tkachuk Takes Stanley Cup on Tour of St. Louis. Where It’s Going Next

After a night out with his family, Matthew Tkachuk posted a photo early Thursday morning of himself cuddled up with the Stanley Cup.

They then went on an adventure which looked liked a sequel to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — only based in St. Louis.

There was probably a Ferarri involved, although it was not documented.

Tkachuk had the Stanley Cup for an extended amount of time, getting photographed taking it out to lunch in St. Louis on Wednesday where toasted ravioli may or may not have been dipped in marinara from the bowl.

The good times were saved for Thursday as Tkachuk seemed to have one of the best days with the Stanley Cup in history.

Tkachuk’s visits in his hometown included stops at the local police department, the fire house, his old elementary school as well as Chaminade College Prep where he and Boston Celtics champ Jayson Tatum went to high school.

The Stanley Cup also visited with another famous trophy — the Heisman Trophy — won by former FSU quarterback Chris Weinke in 2000.

The first stop of the day was a visit to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

According to Matthew DeFranks of the Post-Dispatch, who happens to be a the former Panthers’ beat writer for the Sun-Sentinel, Tkachuk hung around with the kids and their families at the hospital for more than an hour.

Tkachuk posed for pictures, autographed stuff, and told the kids plenty of stories about the Stanley Cup, including pointing out the champion 2019 St. Louis Blues.

“To me, it’s all about their smile,” Tkachuk told DeFranks. “They go through stuff that I could never even imagine. Their spirits and their reactions, their smile is what it’s all about. Absolutely priceless. This trophy here is a very magical thing and it does that to people.

“To me, that’s the most important thing is seeing how happy they are, even if it’s just for a couple minutes of their day when they’re having tough days just to remember this or see the pictures of it.”

Tkachuk, while born in Arizona, grew up in St. Louis.

Matthew Tkachuk was joined at most stops with his family, which included dad Keith, mom Chantal, brother Brady, and sister Taryn.

But there’s something special about bringing it back to your hometown.

“It hasn’t sunk in,” Keith Tkachuk told NHL.com. “It’s been so much fun watching Matthew with the Cup with other people. That means more than winning, so it’s so cool. We’re pretty proud. He’s been around, grew up here, wants to be a part of it and he took it everywhere. Everybody’s loving it. We’re loving it.”

Bringing the Stanley Cup home was certainly a thrill for Matthew.

“When I found out the support for myself during the Stanley Cup (Final) and during the playoffs with the Blues being out and everybody from St. Louis jumping on and supporting me and my team, that meant so much to me,” Tkachuk told DeFranks.

“I’ve dreamt of this day my entire life, being able to bring the Cup back to St. Louis, celebrating it with everybody that’s gotten me to where I am right now. This has been an incredible, incredible time and something that I’ll remember forever.”

The Stanley Cup was supposed to move on from Missouri and joining Kyle Okposo for a public celebration today in Minnesota.

That event, unfortunately, has been postponed due to the global IT outage which affected the flight out of St. Louis.

The public had been invited to visit Pagel Arena in Minnetonka, a Minneapolis suburb, this morning.

Okposo may have to get his day with the Cup another time.

On Tuesday, Rick Dudley will host the Stanley Cup outside Buffalo.

Dudley’s public party at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub in Lewiston, N.Y., will start at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, former Florida defenseman Brandon Montour is bringing the Stanley Cup home to Ontario for a parade and celebration in Six Nations of the Grand River.

That starts at 1 p.m.

