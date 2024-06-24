NOT CHEAP: SCF Game 7 Ticket Prices Through the Roof

If you want to go to the Stanley Cup Final tonight between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, and do not have a ticket, it’s going to cost you. How much? It certainly depends.

But it certainly is not cheap.

As of Sunday evening, the get-in price on the secondary market for tonight’s Game 7 is the highest of any Florida Panthers game in history held either in Sunrise or the old Miami Arena.

This is the first Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final since the St. Louis Blues won at Boston in 2019; it is the 18th in Finals history.

It is also just the third Game 7 in South Florida sports history: The Marlins beat Cleveland in the 1997 World Series in their Game 7; the Heat beat San Antonio in 2013.

No One Covers the Florida Panthers Like FHN. Period.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

The Panthers are trying to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Edmonton is trying to rally from a 3-0 series deficit and be the first Canadian-based team to win the Cup since Montreal in 1993.

The Oilers have won the Cup five times previously but not since 1990.

This is the first Game 7 for the Panthers this postseason and fourth all-time. Florida last won a Game 7 in Boston last year.

“It’s huge,’’ Brandon Montour said. “The opportunity to do it on home ice, crowd on our side, cheering for us, this is going to be the loudest this building has probably ever been. So excited on both sides. As players and fans, it should be a fun one.”

To sit in the upper reaches of the Amerant Bank Arena 300 level, the cheapest ticket according to SeatGeek is $916 — and with the $290 in fees added on, it is $1,206.

TickPick, which includes fees, has a get-in price of $1,302 in a similar location.

For tickets down low, TickPick has seats going for more than $6,000 each.

Happy hunting.

More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 7

Best of 7 Series Tied 3-3