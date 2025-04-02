How to Watch Panthers at Maple Leafs: Lines, Goalies, Betting

Less than 24 hours after giving up a late game-tying goal to the Canadiens, the Florida Panthers will be back in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs remain atop the Atlantic Division. They lead Tampa Bay by a point, Florida by two.

On Tuesday, the Panthers led Montreal 2-1 until Nick Suzuki tied the score with 8.4 seconds remaining. He then got the game-winner 29 seconds into overtime.

Florida is 2-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, with today bringing Florida’s Brad Marchand and Toronto’s Brandon Carlo reuniting after both were traded by the Bruins at the deadline.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

The Panthers made a roster move on Wednesday, with Jaycob Megna coming up from Charlotte to replace Toby Bjornfot .

coming up from Charlotte to replace . How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns Wednesday in Toronto. The Maple Leafs will start former Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz .

returns Wednesday in Toronto. The Maple Leafs will start former Panthers goalie . NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Toronto as a very slight favorite (-115) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $105 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 75

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-26-4) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 17 Evan Rodrigues

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 26 Jaycob Megna

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Returned to Charlotte: Tobias Bjornfot

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (45-25-4) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

74 Bobby McMann // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander

24 Scott Laughton // 11 Max Domi // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

29 Pontus Holmberg // 64 David Kampf // 18 Steven Lorentz

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

41 Anthony Stolarz

60 Joseph Woll

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)