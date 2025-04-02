Florida Panthers
How to Watch Panthers at Maple Leafs: Lines, Goalies, Betting
Less than 24 hours after giving up a late game-tying goal to the Canadiens, the Florida Panthers will be back in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs remain atop the Atlantic Division. They lead Tampa Bay by a point, Florida by two.
On Tuesday, the Panthers led Montreal 2-1 until Nick Suzuki tied the score with 8.4 seconds remaining. He then got the game-winner 29 seconds into overtime.
Florida is 2-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, with today bringing Florida’s Brad Marchand and Toronto’s Brandon Carlo reuniting after both were traded by the Bruins at the deadline.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- The Panthers made a roster move on Wednesday, with Jaycob Megna coming up from Charlotte to replace Toby Bjornfot.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky returns Wednesday in Toronto. The Maple Leafs will start former Panthers goalie Anthony Stolarz.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Toronto as a very slight favorite (-115) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $105 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 75
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Maple Leafs Favored: Money Line (-115); Puck line (-1.5, +200); Over/Under 5.5 (-115/-105)
- This Season (Panthers Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); April 8. At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Wednesday.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-39-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Ottawa Senators, 2 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-26-4) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 17 Evan Rodrigues
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt
26 Uvis Balinskis // 26 Jaycob Megna
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich
Returned to Charlotte: Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (45-25-4) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
74 Bobby McMann // 91 John Tavares // 88 William Nylander
24 Scott Laughton // 11 Max Domi // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
29 Pontus Holmberg // 64 David Kampf // 18 Steven Lorentz
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
41 Anthony Stolarz
60 Joseph Woll
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Max Pacioretty (tightness)