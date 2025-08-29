2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Stanley Cup Champ Florida Panthers Get Big National TV Schedule
The Florida Panthers will begin and end the upcoming NHL regular season on national TV with ESPN broadcasting Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 7, and TNT showing Game No. 82 against the Detroit Red Wings on April 15.
In all, the Panthers will be on national television — counting three streaming games on ESPN+ and Hulu — at least 15 times this season.
Most of the games will be on ESPN and TNT with the national networks having the option to select other games down the road.
Florida, right now, is not scheduled to be part of ABC’s national lineup this season.
ESPN has a couple of big games including Opening Night (evening?) against the Blackhawks where the Panthers will raise their second Stanley Cup championship banner during Rush Hour.
Brad Marchand’s on-ice return to Boston Garden on Oct. 21 will also be broadcast by ESPN.
TNT will show the Panthers at least six times, starting in Detroit on Oct. 15.
It will also get the Winter Classic between the Panthers and New York Rangers on Jan. 2 from LoanDepot Park in Little Havana.
Only one of the four matchups between the Panthers and Lightning will be picked up nationally — and it will be streamed on ESPN+.
The remainder of the games will be broadcast locally as was the case last season.
Florida Panthers National TV
- Oct. 7: Chicago Blackhawks @ Panthers, 5 (ESPN)
- Oct. 15: Panthers @ Detroit Red Wings, 7 (TNT)
- Oct. 21: Panthers @ Boston Bruins, 7:30 (ESPN)
- Nov. 6: Panthers @ LA Kings, 10 (ESPN+/Hulu)
- Dec. 2: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Panthers, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)
- Dec. 11: Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche, 9 (ESPN)
- Jan. 2: NY Rangers v. Panthers @ LoanDepot Park, 8 (TNT)
- Jan. 6: Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 (TNT)
- Feb. 4: Boston Bruins @ Panthers, 7 (TNT)
- Feb. 5: Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)
- March 1: Panthers @ NY Islanders, 6:30 (ESPN)
- March 3: Panthers @ NJ Devils, 7 (TNT)
- March 5: Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 (ESPN)
- March 26: Minnesota Wild @ Panthers, 7 (ESPN)
- April 15: Detroit Red Wings @ Panthers, 7 (TNT)
2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025
FLORIDA PANTHERS
ON DECK
- NHL Free Agency: Opened June 1
- Panthers Rookie Camp, Fort Lauderdale IcePlex: Early September
- Prospect Showcase @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Starts September 12, Wesley Chapel
- Training Camp: Mid-September
- Exhibition Games: Starts Sept. 21 @ Nashville (doubleheader)
- Championship Ring Celebration: Oct. 6; Time/Site TBA
- Opening Night: Oct 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m.
- Complete Florida Panthers 2025-26 Schedule
Will the ESPN and TNT games be streamed by Panthers+ app?
Only local broadcasts are on the app. TNT and ESPN have their own apps you have to pay for just like cable.
Any new news if YouTube TV will get the local Panther broadcasts and or if Samsung will get an app to watch the local games?
YouTubeTV does not have the local broadcast. I know because I have it. The Panthers+ app is available on LG tvs and on Firestick.
Thank you!
I doubt YT TV will pick up 39. They rarely deal with independents and dropped Channel 10 when they parted with ABC.