Stanley Cup Champ Florida Panthers Get Big National TV Schedule

The Florida Panthers will begin and end the upcoming NHL regular season on national TV with ESPN broadcasting Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 7, and TNT showing Game No. 82 against the Detroit Red Wings on April 15.

In all, the Panthers will be on national television — counting three streaming games on ESPN+ and Hulu — at least 15 times this season.

Most of the games will be on ESPN and TNT with the national networks having the option to select other games down the road.

Florida, right now, is not scheduled to be part of ABC’s national lineup this season.

ESPN has a couple of big games including Opening Night (evening?) against the Blackhawks where the Panthers will raise their second Stanley Cup championship banner during Rush Hour.

Brad Marchand’s on-ice return to Boston Garden on Oct. 21 will also be broadcast by ESPN.

TNT will show the Panthers at least six times, starting in Detroit on Oct. 15.

It will also get the Winter Classic between the Panthers and New York Rangers on Jan. 2 from LoanDepot Park in Little Havana.

Only one of the four matchups between the Panthers and Lightning will be picked up nationally — and it will be streamed on ESPN+.

The remainder of the games will be broadcast locally as was the case last season.

Oct. 7: Chicago Blackhawks @ Panthers, 5 (ESPN)

