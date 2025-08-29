Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Champions

Stanley Cup Champ Florida Panthers Get Big National TV Schedule

Published

18 hours ago

on

Panthers national tv

The Florida Panthers will begin and end the upcoming NHL regular season on national TV with ESPN broadcasting Opening Night against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 7, and TNT showing Game No. 82 against the Detroit Red Wings on April 15.

In all, the Panthers will be on national television — counting three streaming games on ESPN+ and Hulu — at least 15 times this season.

Most of the games will be on ESPN and TNT with the national networks having the option to select other games down the road.

Florida, right now, is not scheduled to be part of ABC’s national lineup this season.

ESPN has a couple of big games including Opening Night (evening?) against the Blackhawks where the Panthers will raise their second Stanley Cup championship banner during Rush Hour.

Brad Marchand’s on-ice return to Boston Garden on Oct. 21 will also be broadcast by ESPN.

TNT will show the Panthers at least six times, starting in Detroit on Oct. 15.

It will also get the Winter Classic between the Panthers and New York Rangers on Jan. 2 from LoanDepot Park in Little Havana.

Only one of the four matchups between the Panthers and Lightning will be picked up nationally — and it will be streamed on ESPN+.

The remainder of the games will be broadcast locally as was the case last season.

Florida Panthers National TV

  • Oct. 7: Chicago Blackhawks @ Panthers, 5 (ESPN)
  • Oct. 15: Panthers @ Detroit Red Wings, 7 (TNT)
  • Oct. 21: Panthers @ Boston Bruins, 7:30 (ESPN)
  • Nov. 6: Panthers @ LA Kings, 10 (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Dec. 2: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Panthers, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • Dec. 11: Panthers @ Colorado Avalanche, 9 (ESPN)
  • Jan. 2: NY Rangers v. Panthers @ LoanDepot Park, 8 (TNT)
  • Jan. 6: Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 (TNT)
  • Feb. 4: Boston Bruins @ Panthers, 7 (TNT)
  • Feb. 5: Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 (ESPN+/Hulu)
  • March 1: Panthers @ NY Islanders, 6:30 (ESPN)
  • March 3: Panthers @ NJ Devils, 7 (TNT)
  • March 5: Panthers @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 (ESPN)
  • March 26: Minnesota Wild @ Panthers, 7 (ESPN)
  • April 15: Detroit Red Wings @ Panthers, 7 (TNT)

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS

ON DECK

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
6 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jari Jarvinen

Will the ESPN and TNT games be streamed by Panthers+ app?

0
Reply
George Richards, FHN Publisher

Only local broadcasts are on the app. TNT and ESPN have their own apps you have to pay for just like cable.

0
Reply
Cats and Oilers

Any new news if YouTube TV will get the local Panther broadcasts and or if Samsung will get an app to watch the local games?

0
Reply
TheXrayDave

YouTubeTV does not have the local broadcast. I know because I have it. The Panthers+ app is available on LG tvs and on Firestick.

1
Reply
Cats and Oilers

Thank you!

0
Reply
George Richards, FHN Publisher

I doubt YT TV will pick up 39. They rarely deal with independents and dropped Channel 10 when they parted with ABC.

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x