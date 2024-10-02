Injury Updates, Florida Panthers Opening Roster Comes into Focus

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers split their shrinking training camp team in two on Tuesday morning.

It looks like a line has been drawn as the conclusion of training camp is in its final days.

On one side of the building was the group which could open the season next week against the Boston Bruins.

The other sheet hosted a group of players likely headed to Charlotte for the start of the AHL season in the coming days.

Although coach Paul Maurice did not make a describe his two groups as such — he did say many of what appear to be the AHL group will travel and play against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight — he did say it is time to start getting truly ready for the upcoming season.

Having his team in one group helps facilitate that preparation.

“It’s training camp, not a tryout camp,” Maurice said. “At the end of the day, the driving force is to get your best players up to speed. You run five lines and eight D — that’s fine, because you can go harder, longer. We transitioned to speed and we want smaller numbers on the ice. We took the guys who are playing (tonight) out of that group because that group went heavier and harder. We want to give the guys who are playing a chance to have good legs.”

Florida ran with seven defensemen in the main group with Uvis Balinskis continuing to look like he has secured one of those roster spots as expected.

On the forward side, Maurice moved A.J. Greer up from the fourth line to replace Evan Rodrigues on the second — he left Monday’s loss to the Lightning early but should play in the preseason finale on Saturday night in Quebec City.

Rodrigues was not scheduled to play in tonight’s game even before leaving Monday’s game.

Maurice would not answer whether Rodrigues sustained an upper- of lower-body injury because “it doesn’t matter, it will be healed by the time he gets back on the ice.”

Mackie Samoskevich has missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury but the rookie was back in a yellow no-contact jersey and worked on the third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

Samoskevich will not play tonight, Maurice said, but may be in the lineup on Saturday.

“We’ll get him through today and see how he manages that,” Maurice said. “We’re shooting for the weekend game. … looks like he got through it just fine.”

With Giles moved up, Maurice had rookie Patrick Giles on the right side of the fourth line after he has spent the entirety of training camp at center.

Maurice talked about Giles learning how to play the position and needing work on face-offs, so seeing Jesper Boqvist centering the fourth line Tuesday was interesting.

Tomas Nosek was Florida’s first signing of the 2024 free agency class after Kevin Stenlund left for Utah.

But Boqvist was signed not long after, and has plenty of center experience with New Jersey and some with Boston.

Nosek is out with an injury sustained on his second preseason shift. The timeline for his return is not known.

Regardless, playing anywhere with the main group was good news for Giles.

Same goes for Sandis Vilmanis, who was getting work there as well.

Having Boqvist available to center the fourth line gives Florida some flexibility although Maurice said not to read too much into it.

If Samoskevich is healthy when the season starts, he should be up on the third line; if not, Boqvist would likely take his spot on the right side meaning the Panthers need to decide on a fourth-line center.

It very well could be Giles.

Boqvist and Giles will center lines tonight, Maurice said.

Among those who were on the supposed AHL side of the ice who could still be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster: Will Lockwood, Jaycob Megna, Rasmus Asplund, Zac Dalpe, and Toby Bjornfot.

— Florida made a handful of roster moves before Tuesday’s practice with forwards Oliver Okuliar, Ryan McAllister, and Wilmer Skoog sent to Charlotte’s camp.

The Panthers currently have 39 players on their roster, meaning 16 moves have to be made by the weekend.

Expect a much smaller group being on the plane Friday when the Panthers fly to Quebec City to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

After Wednesday’s game, Maurice said, “there should be a fairly substantial roster trim.’’

— Goalie Mack Guzda, who has not played since last October after sustaining what has been described as a back/hip injury while with Charlotte, was on the ice for the first time on Tuesday.

Guzda, one of five goalies on the roster, worked with goalie coach Robb Tallas off to the side of the second group.

