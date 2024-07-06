#AskFHN Mailbag
July Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open
The Florida Panthers have been busy on the free agency market, have said ‘see you later’ to some of their buddies, and are gearing up for Monday’s start to development camp.
Oh yeah, and they just won the Stanley Cup.
What better time for a Florida Hockey Now Mailbag?
Since I have to cover the Marlins this afternoon, you have until 9 tonight to get in any question you may have.
It could be about the players who have left, the players who have come, anything you want really.
The Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Mailbag
Since it is summer, it doesn’t even have to be about the Panthers — or hockey.
Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.
So, how do you get the questions in?
It ain’t hard: To leave a question, simply do it here in the comment section.
You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page (link below) and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.
Plenty of time to get them in. Will work on answering them during the ballgame and finish when I get home.
The Mailbag will be published here on Sunday morning.
OK, you’re up!
More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:
- Like our Facebook Page
- Follow us on Twitter: @GeorgeRichards // @TheGovMan
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel
- Visit the FHN Cup Champions Team Shop at RedBubble
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- NHL Free Agency: Opened Monday
- Florida Panthers Development Camp, Fort Lauderdale:Monday-Thursday
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Mid-September
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Bruins
Bigdoghockey
July 6, 2024 at 9:59 am
Write about Miami Marlins being the worst ownership in
Professional sports
Jon Baldwin
July 6, 2024 at 10:05 am
I hope George had voice dictation, otherwise his fingers could be bloody stumps by the time he finishes that response.
Jon Baldwin
July 6, 2024 at 10:02 am
With the Panthers winning the Cup, South Florida now has won a championship in each of the major sports. I imagine most of your readers don’t remember the last time the Fins won—I was two years old—so in your opinion what are the chances the Dolphins win a Super Bowl in our lifetime, and what do they need to do to make it happen.
Dale Huber
July 6, 2024 at 10:09 am
The Panthers signed a 6 year $30M contract with Lundell. If they needed more cap space next season, and the player was willing to do so, could they have done the following. Before July 1 sign Lundell to a 1 year $1M contract. Then on July 1st when they could do an extension, sign him to a 5 year extension for $29M. The AAV would be hire in 25-26 than the $5M per year contract he signed, but it would have given them more cap space next season. Maybe to make it worth it to Lundell they pay more of the extension as bonus money. I’m really just curious if this is allowed under the CBA and has any team ever done something like this?
ruthk191@gmail.com
July 6, 2024 at 10:22 am
George, thanks a always for the great coverage.
Do you ever get time off? If so, where do you vacation? Beach, mountains, lake, stalk players around the world?
Miguel Villanueva
July 6, 2024 at 12:06 pm
Hello!
I saw the news that the Panthers game are going to be free to watch on TV this upcoming season which I believe is great to grow the sport. What else can be done? Why haven’t they opened a Panthers store at the sawgrass Mall??? A lot of people visit that mall and have absolutely NO clue there is a hockey team across the street.
Ed Purchase
July 6, 2024 at 12:16 pm
George, can you provide any insights into the Goalie Center of Excellence? I feel like it is the aspect of the team I understand the least.