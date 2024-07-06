July Edition of the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag Now Open

The Florida Panthers have been busy on the free agency market, have said ‘see you later’ to some of their buddies, and are gearing up for Monday’s start to development camp.

Oh yeah, and they just won the Stanley Cup.

What better time for a Florida Hockey Now Mailbag?

Since I have to cover the Marlins this afternoon, you have until 9 tonight to get in any question you may have.

It could be about the players who have left, the players who have come, anything you want really.

The Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Mailbag

Since it is summer, it doesn’t even have to be about the Panthers — or hockey.

Throw it out there, I’ll probably answer it.

So, how do you get the questions in?

It ain’t hard: To leave a question, simply do it here in the comment section.

You can also head over to our FHN Facebook page (link below) and leave it there — or use the #AskGR hashtag on Twitter.

Plenty of time to get them in. Will work on answering them during the ballgame and finish when I get home.

The Mailbag will be published here on Sunday morning.

OK, you’re up!

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS