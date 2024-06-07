Florida Panthers Cup Final Mailbag: Hyman, Free Agents and More

The Edmonton Oilers and in town, the Florida Panthers are ready to open up their arena, and the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Actually, the arena will be open for business today.

Both teams will hold practices at the arena, with media day activities throughout the day.

Fun, right?

Actually, yeah.

These are the good times, folks. Enjoy them.

Anyway, we opened up the FHN Florida Panthers Mailbag on Thursday to answer all of your pressing questions regarding America’s NHL Team.

We have quite a bit to unload here.

For instance, why did Zach Hyman not sign with the Panthers back in 2015?

How will Bill Zito & Co. handle yet another short — like, really short — offseason?

All this and more, in a special edition of the FHN Mailbag:

Can we get the skinny on why Hyman made it clear he would not sign with us when he finished at Michigan? — Ed Purchase

This was a few years ago, 2015 to be exact, but the gist of it was this: He had to opportunity to go where he wants (and not where he was drafted) and he did that.