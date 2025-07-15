Linguini to Labubu: Luongo Has More Fun with the Stanley Cup

Give it to Roberto Luongo: He certainly knows how to make a unique splash with the Stanley Cup, going from eating pasta out of it last year to placing Labubu toys in it on Monday.

Luongo, the Hall of Fame goalie, once again had his day with the Stanley Cup and, again, took it home to Montreal.

Last year, days after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time, he and Bill Zito took the famous silver chalice to dinner, sharing the moment with patrons of Heritage in Fort Lauderdale not far from the team’s practice facility.

Not only was a pizza served on the Cup, but Luongo made sure to eat some pasta out of it as well.

This day was not Luongo’s official day with the Stanley Cup; it was just hanging around at the IcePlex, so they brought it along to dinner after a hard day of work.

Last August, Luongo — who has worked in the Panthers front office almost since his retirement in 2019 — brought the trophy to Saint-Leonard, Quebec.

After visiting his childhood rink, which is now named after him, he and his family chowed down on gnocchi poutine out of the Cup.

We still have not heard what was eaten out of the Cup on this trip.

Luongo again took the Stanley Cup to Roberto Luongo Arena where fans posed with it.

Leo Luongo was, of course, part of the festivities.

The picture of Luongo and the Stanley Cup that got the most traction on social media was a photo he shared to his Instagram page with the bowl of the Cup stuffed with Labubu dolls.

Now, if you do not know what these are, Google it.

According to CNBC, they are highly collectible stuffed toys which are sold in a blind box — something akin to ripping open a pack of baseball cards. You do not know which Labubu you have until you open the box.

Per the Pop Mart website, the $30 toys are “a small monster with high, pointed ears, serrated teeth” and a “mischievous” smile.

So, if Luongo was the first to eat pasta out of the Stanley Cup — certainly the first to eat gnocchi poutine out of it — he certainly is the first to bring the Labubu (Labubus?) to the party.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS