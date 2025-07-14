FHN Today/NHL Links
AJ Greer Gets Day with the Stanley Cup, Holds Parade in Quebec
AJ Greer became the first member of the Florida Panthers to have his day with the Stanley Cup and he made sure it was a memorable one.
Greer, who won the Cup for the first time with the Panthers last month, held a parade in his hometown of Joliette, Quebec, on Sunday.
He also turned his celebration into a way to raise money for charity.
According to NHL.com, those who made a donation of Clemente House, a nonprofit benefitting families with disabilities, were able to get their picture with the Stanley Cup.
The first 100 fans also had Greer in the photo as well.
Greer also has three days of hockey clinics for youth players in his hometown; the sold-out clinics only cost $25 — with proceeds benefitting Maison Oxygene de Quebec.
The camp, Greer said, sold out in 15 minutes.
Although the day with the Cup might be an old hat for some members of the Panthers, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, for Greer, the excitement of the day won’t wear off for some time.
“It’s been amazing. It’s life-changing for myself and my family,” Greer told NHL.com. “To share this moment with everyone is special.”
