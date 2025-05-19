Marchand ‘Grew Up a Leafs Fan’ but Helps Panthers to Game 7 Win

Brad Marchand grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and says he enjoys playing them.

It certainly looks like it.

Marchand had another big hand in yet another Maple Leafs Game 7 loss on Sunday, the former Boston captain winning his fifth straight Game 7 against Toronto.

No other player in NHL history has won that many Game 7s against a single team.

Although it appears Marchand simply enjoys torturing the Maple Leafs and their fans, he said that simply is not the case.

He is, however, a competitor.

The Maple Leafs have just gotten in his way.