Marchand ‘Grew Up a Leafs Fan’ but Helps Panthers to Game 7 Win
Brad Marchand grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and says he enjoys playing them.
It certainly looks like it.
Marchand had another big hand in yet another Maple Leafs Game 7 loss on Sunday, the former Boston captain winning his fifth straight Game 7 against Toronto.
No other player in NHL history has won that many Game 7s against a single team.
Although it appears Marchand simply enjoys torturing the Maple Leafs and their fans, he said that simply is not the case.
He is, however, a competitor.
The Maple Leafs have just gotten in his way.
“I grew up a Leafs fan, and I enjoy playing the Leafs,” Marchand said after he had a goal and two assists in Florida’s lopsided 6-1 win on Sunday night in Toronto.
“I enjoy interacting with fans. It’s fun. I don’t take myself too seriously. I love getting made fun of and I love making fun of people. If you can’t take it, then so be it. I’m going to enjoy the moments that I have.
“When I come in here and get booed, I’m good. I’m going to show it, going to enjoy that.”
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW / FLORIDA PANTHERS
- Paul Maurice stirred things up a few weeks ago saying coaches do not belong in the handshake line. He backed those words up Sunday.
- Marchand and Seth Jones were two terrific Trade Deadline pickups for a Florida front office that should take a bow. Story at 8
- Referee Chris Rooney left early in the second after taking a high stick from Niko Mikkola. Scary, bloody scene. Rooney needed stitches for a cut above his eye but is OK.
- The Panthers made a big lineup change on Sunday.
- Florida will play Carolina in the Eastern Conference finals. Here’s the full schedule.
- Auston Matthews thought the Leafs had too many passengers in Game 7.
- Toronto fans are left heartbroken after another playoff exit.
- The Panthers and Maple Leafs all know legends are made in Game 7.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Arena; Raleigh, N.C.
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru) — Game 1: Tuesday @Carolina, 8; Game 2: Thursday @Carolina, 8; Game 3:Saturday @Florida, 8; Game 4: Monday, May 26 @Florida, 8; Game 5*:Wednesday, May 28 @Carolina, 8; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida, 8; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina, 8
- This Regular Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida:Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0 (Nov.30); Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1 (Jan. 2). At Carolina: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3 (Nov. 29).
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)