Marchand ‘Grew Up a Leafs Fan’ but Helps Panthers to Game 7 Win

Published

3 hours ago

on

Marchand leafs
Brad Marchand skates over to celebrate his empty-net goal late in the third period of Sunday’s 6-1 win in Game 7. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Brad Marchand grew up a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and says he enjoys playing them.

It certainly looks like it.

Marchand had another big hand in yet another Maple Leafs Game 7 loss on Sunday, the former Boston captain winning his fifth straight Game 7 against Toronto.

No other player in NHL history has won that many Game 7s against a single team.

Although it appears Marchand simply enjoys torturing the Maple Leafs and their fans, he said that simply is not the case.

He is, however, a competitor.

The Maple Leafs have just gotten in his way.

“I grew up a Leafs fan, and I enjoy playing the Leafs,” Marchand said after he had a goal and two assists in Florida’s lopsided 6-1 win on Sunday night in Toronto.

“I enjoy interacting with fans. It’s fun. I don’t take myself too seriously. I love getting made fun of and I love making fun of people. If you can’t take it, then so be it. I’m going to enjoy the moments that I have.

“When I come in here and get booed, I’m good. I’m going to show it, going to enjoy that.”

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW / FLORIDA PANTHERS

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES
Best-of-7 Series
  • When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. 
  • Where: Lenovo Arena; Raleigh, N.C. 
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: Max
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru) — Game 1: Tuesday @Carolina, 8; Game 2: Thursday @Carolina, 8; Game 3:Saturday @Florida, 8; Game 4: Monday, May 26 @Florida, 8; Game 5*:Wednesday, May 28 @Carolina, 8; Game 6*: Friday, May 30 @Florida, 8; Game 7*: Sunday, June 1 @Carolina, 8
  • This Regular Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida:Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0 (Nov.30); Hurricanes 3, Panthers 1 (Jan. 2). At Carolina: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 3 (Nov. 29).
  • How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
  • All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
  • Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)

