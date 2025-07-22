Matthew Tkachuk Caps a Memorable Weekend with the Stanley Cup

Matthew Tkachuk had quite a weekend, one that continued into Monday as he spent it with the Stanley Cup.

Tkachuk, who got married to Ellie Connell on Saturday, did many of the same things with the Stanley Cup as he did last summer.

His day with the Stanley Cup started at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, then headed out to visit the police and fire departments near his family home in Brentwood, Mo.

Unlike last year, Tkachuk actually took the Stanley Cup into a holding cell at the Brentwood police station where they slammed the door shut on him.

He was not charged with anything.

“It’s a really important place for myself and my family,’’ Tkachuk told reporters, including Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post Dispatch at Children’s Hospital on Monday morning.

“We’ve been involved with Children’s Hospital wherever I’ve been throughout my whole life, even going back to my dad playing. He was really heavily involved. When I was told my day was today, the first thing we decided and what we wanted to do was bring it here to the Children’s Hospital.

“We’re doing that first. Normally, they say save the best for last, but I think when it comes down to this, the best part of my day is the first stop. Seeing the kids, seeing their faces, seeing their faces. It just brightens up their day. I think the rest of us don’t really truly understand what they’re going through, and there’s probably some really hard tough days for them, but if I can have one minute of their day that makes it an incredible experience for them, that’s what it’s all about.”

Tkachuk then took the Stanley Cup to lunch at the popular O’B Clarks in Brentwood before it headed back to Chris Wenke’s house to chill with his Heisman Trophy.

Again, Tkachuk knows what he likes.

“It’s a very similar itinerary for myself this year. Just really looking forward to it,’’ he said. “When you know what’s coming and the reactions you’re going to get, it just makes it so special. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be coming in contact with this baby today. It’s what it’s all about. I’m just really excited to share it with family and friends.”

And, with the wedding being held this weekend, he was able to share the Stanley Cup with a few more family and friends who were in town for the big celebration.

“It helped that it was close, so there’s some family that was able to stay in town since the wedding on Saturday,’’ Tkachuk said. “Crazy few days, but a lot of fun. A lot of happy times. Saturday was absolutely incredible and today is going to be amazing as well.”

With his new bride standing behind him, Matthew Tkachuk said Saturday definitely tops his day with the Stanley Cup.

Smart man.

“It was absolutely incredible Saturday. I say we’ve been planning it for over a year, but Ellie was mainly doing all of the planning,’’ Tkachuk said. “She did such an incredible job and truly made it such a special night. It was the talk of town, and it was just such a great night for us. She did such an incredible job and the whole weekend that led into it was awesome. Cherry on top was Saturday.”

Tkachuk talked a little about the injury which cost him the final 25 games of Florida’s regular season but did not talk about his probable surgery in the coming weeks.

Injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, Tkachuk sustained a torn adductor as well as a sports hernia.

He said winning the Stanley Cup for a second time made fighting through the pain to get back on the ice for the playoffs worth it.

Had the Panthers lost to the Oilers?

“Looking back on it, if we would have not finished the job, it would have been so upsetting and wouldn’t have made anything worth it,’’ Tkachuk said. “Even if you lose in the Finals, you didn’t accomplish anything. I think for us to finish the job, it made it all worth it, made that 2 1/2 months of just getting myself OK enough to play in the playoffs.

“Those were some really tough days. Still feeling a little of the effects even in the summer during some of the rehab I’m going through now. Winning the Cup makes it all worth it. Me standing here, touching it, kissing it, it’s just all worth it.”

