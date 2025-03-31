Matthew Tkachuk Skates: ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk got his first on-ice workout Monday morning since he was injured playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Tkachuk’s work was limited to “touching pucks,’’ with more intense conditioning skates to come.

Tkachuk is believed to have sustained a groin injury in the second game of the 4 Nations.

After missing a game against Sweden, he returned to play in the championship game but could not finish it and did not play in the third period nor in overtime.

Maurice said Tkachuk would travel with the team on its final real road trip of the regular season (the Panthers play their final game on April 15 at Tampa Bay) and continue to skate.

“There was no conditioning component to it because we’re just not there yet,’’ Maurice said of Tkachuk’s work on Monday.

“He will probably just get out on the ice to move some pucks around for the next couple of days, perhaps a week or so. Then, hopefully, we will get to a point where he can start driving.’’

Maurice said the team still hopes Tkachuk would be healthy enough to start the playoffs later next month.

The NHL says the Stanley Cup playoffs will start on Saturday, April 19, although the Panthers would not necessarily open on that date.

Sam Reinhart said it was encouraging to see Tkachuk take a step forward in his bid to return to the lineup.

“You can hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel,’’ Reinhart said.

“Getting someone like that back in the lineup is a positive thing. I’m not sure how he felt, but it certainly sounds like a step in the right direction that he’s out there.’’

— Dmitry Kulikov will also join the Panthers on this trip and should start skating this week. Maurice said Kulikov (wrist/arm) would not play this week.

— Niko Mikkola was fined $5,000 — the maximum allowable under the CBA — for unsportsmanlike conduct. Mikkola fired the puck the length of the ice in the final seconds of Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Canadiens setting off a fight between the two teams.

Mikkola was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

