Miami Heat Headed Home, Panthers Here for a While

South Florida is excited about both of its winter pro teams — we’re not talking about soccer because, well, who can keep track of the teams here — as the Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final and the Miami Heat are a win away from the NBA Finals.

While the Panthers swept the Carolina Hurricanes with a Game 4 win on Wednesday night, the Heat has lost its past two and will be headed back to Miami for Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Miami leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.

Aside from the Heat loss, how you feeling Panthers fans?

Pretty good, we bet.

Been a fun couple of weeks here in Pantherland as the center of the hockey universe has now moved to the tropics with Florida playing for the Stanley Cup after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The NHL finally released the schedule for the Stanley Cup Final which, if you have not heard, include the Florida Panthers.

The schedule is two-pronged: If the Vegas Golden Knights win Game 5 against the visiting Dallas DeBoers on Saturday, the series starts on Wednesday. If not, well, check out the story here.

The Panthers were in a playoff chase for months and it seems to have hardened them for the pressures of the postseason.

This team was battle tested before the playoffs and the first three rounds have only sharpened them.

— Call them underdogs if you want to, but the Panthers are showing what they are made of this postseason.

— Matthew Tkachuk is making history with his postseason heroics, willing the Panthers into the Stanley Cup Final.

— Eric Staal believed in the Panthers when many did not. He could have asked for a trade and did not, saying he believed Florida could play for it all. Well, here they are.

— The Panthers aren’t afraid of no ghosts. They grabbed hold of the Prince of Wales Trophy and did not want to let go.

— Bill Zito is a finalist for the GM of the Year award.

— Sasha Barkov was back for Game 4. Good thing — for him and the Panthers.

— The odds were against the Hurricanes down 3-0 in the closest lopsided series in history.

— Sergei Bobrovsky has absolutely been standing on his head in this series and his numbers are staggering. The Panthers’ defense is helping out and he is appreciative of the effort.

— Shayne Gostisbehere was the first true South Florida product to ever play in the NHL and on Monday, he became the first to play his hometown team in a playoff game in Sunrise.

— Need some new Panthers gear for the playoffs? Check out Caneswear in Davie. Eastern Conference championship stuff will be in the store soon. Check out their link inside the story.

