FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Canadiens Lose, NHL Playoff Race Stays Interesting
The Florida Panthers will start their playoff journey on the road, the Montreal Canadiens had a chance to clinch but did not, and the hunt continues as the final week of the NHL regular season rolls on.
Two years ago, the lowly Blackhawks went into Pittsburgh and somehow beat the Penguins — and thereby allowed the Panthers to clinch a playoff spot.
Monday, the Canadiens could have secured a playoff spot only those pesky Blackhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit and won an old fashioned Montreal shootout.
The good folks in Columbus were happy to see it, and now, the Blue Jackets are still kicking with two games left.
Now, to make it to the NHL playoff, the CBJ have to win their final two in regulation and the Canadiens cannot get another point.
Montreal plays host to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night in their regular-season finale.
Columbus needs a win against the John Tortorella-free Flyers tonight to keep things rolling.
As far as the Panthers go, Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers relegates them to the third spot in the Atlantic and a road start when the playoffs start on Sunday (or, maybe, Monday).
It is likely things kick off in Tampa — where the Panthers are tonight — but, hey, who knows?
Tampa Bay still has a chance to catch the Leafs which would have the Panthers start in Toronto.
But more than likely, Game 1 is on the Tampa riverside in the fourth playoff series between the two in the past five postseasons.
Tonight should be fun.
OK, it may not be if you’re rooting for the Panthers.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW – AND THEN
- The Panthers had control of their game against a Rangers team that seemed to have given up — only the Blue Shirts scored four unanswered goals and pulled out a 5-3 win. Florida plays in Tampa tonight and has nothing to play for. The Panthers start on the road regardless.
- The Panthers got some players back on Monday, but were also without some key players. Who knows who plays tonight.
- Which Florida team is better? Our friends at the NHL debate it.
- Here’s the NHL.com recap of Monday’s game from a familiar name.
- Paul Maurice said the Panthers expect Matthew Tkachuk to return to practice this week.
- The Panthers signed Jack Devine after his terrific collegiate career came to a close. He will start in Charlotte, his ELC starting next season.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube channel to hear from the Florida Panthers before and after games. Yesterday we had Maurice, Nico Sturm, Jesse Puljujarvi, Sam Reinhart, and Dmitry Kulikov. More later today.
NHL NEWS, LINKS
- There was a significant mistake by the refs in Monday’s Montreal Canadiens game.
- But man, does Ivan Demidov look good, eh?
- Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called out a big problem. How does Kyle Dubas respond?
- Looks like Logan Couture is hanging them up with the San Jose Sharks.
- Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round for the Oilers.
- Rumor has it Philadelphia goalie Aleksi Kolosov is headed back to the KHL after this season.
- The Bridgeport Islanders were historically bad at home this season. Is Bridgeport on an island? The answer is no.
- The Boston Bruins have a lot to fix this offseason, but there is hope.
ON DECK: GAME No. 82
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Season Series (Panthers Lead 2-1) — At Tampa Bay: Panthers 4, Lightning 2 (Dec. 22); Tuesday. At Florida: Lightning 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 23); Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (March 3).
- Last Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-52-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Lightning Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.
- Up Next for the Panthers — Game 1, 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: TBD
For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day
Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN
Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page
Follow Us on Twitter:
And on Bluesky: