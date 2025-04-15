FHN Today: Canadiens Lose, NHL Playoff Race Stays Interesting

The Florida Panthers will start their playoff journey on the road, the Montreal Canadiens had a chance to clinch but did not, and the hunt continues as the final week of the NHL regular season rolls on.

Two years ago, the lowly Blackhawks went into Pittsburgh and somehow beat the Penguins — and thereby allowed the Panthers to clinch a playoff spot.

Monday, the Canadiens could have secured a playoff spot only those pesky Blackhawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit and won an old fashioned Montreal shootout.

The good folks in Columbus were happy to see it, and now, the Blue Jackets are still kicking with two games left.

Now, to make it to the NHL playoff, the CBJ have to win their final two in regulation and the Canadiens cannot get another point.

Montreal plays host to the Hurricanes on Wednesday night in their regular-season finale.

Columbus needs a win against the John Tortorella-free Flyers tonight to keep things rolling.

As far as the Panthers go, Monday’s 5-3 loss to the Rangers relegates them to the third spot in the Atlantic and a road start when the playoffs start on Sunday (or, maybe, Monday).

It is likely things kick off in Tampa — where the Panthers are tonight — but, hey, who knows?

Tampa Bay still has a chance to catch the Leafs which would have the Panthers start in Toronto.

But more than likely, Game 1 is on the Tampa riverside in the fourth playoff series between the two in the past five postseasons.

Tonight should be fun.

OK, it may not be if you’re rooting for the Panthers.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW – AND THEN

NHL NEWS, LINKS

ON DECK: GAME No. 82

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

For more Florida Panthers news and analysis, visit Florida Hockey Now throughout the day

Become a true Panthers Insider with a Subscription to FHN

Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel and like our Facebook page

Follow Us on Twitter:

@GeorgeRichards , @TheGovMan

And on Bluesky: