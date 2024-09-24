Nate Schmidt Ready to Reset Career with the Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — Can Nate Schmidt be this year’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson for the Florida Panthers?

There are a lot of similarities in their paths to South Florida.

Both are the same age (33), were high-end top-four pairings earlier in their career, and were power-play specialists.

Their skills earned them lucrative contracts.

Those were the salad days.

Both Schmidt and Ekman-Larsson had injuries and poor seasons, ultimately resulting in their being bought out of the remaining years of their contract.

Schmidt’s final two seasons in Winnipeg were bummers, marred by injury and healthy scratches. Before that, he had four NHL seasons with at least 30 points, all accompanied by a positive plus/minus rating.

Enter Bill Zito, who has a knack for finding successful low-priced reclamation projects.

He was able to snare Schmidt for a one-year deal at $800,000, a marked decline from the near $6 million stipend he would have received from Winnipeg for the final year of a contract signed originally with Vegas.

Not much risk here.

For the affable Schmidt, this was a near no-brainer. He would still receive a big chunk of cash from the buyout, so the drop in salary was not an issue.

It was an opportunity to join a winner — and, perhaps, turn things around

Schmidt played briefly for Paul Maurice in Winnipeg during the 2021-22 season.

Maurice resigned as coach of the Jets on December 17, 2021.

He said his career was “re-energized” in the short time he played for Maurice with the Jets.

“His style, how he treats players, and an understanding of what you need to do for him to get the most out of you and the most out of your group,” Schmidt said.

“It was a pretty quick decision on my part. I was going through the free agency process and had this place highlighted. It’s somewhere I really wanted to go.”

With Ekman-Larsson, Brandon Montour, and Josh Mahura all departing, Florida has a void to fill, especially on the power play.

It won’t be a cakewalk. Schmidt still has to prove himself.

There will be plenty of competition for essentially three spots behind Aaron Ekblad, Gus Forsling, Dmitry Kulikov, and Niko Mikkola.

Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Adam Boqvist, and Tobias Bjornfot are all in the hunt, with a few sleepers likely to arise during training camp.

“You have to earn those minutes,” Schmidt said.

The fact that the past two seasons were downers, and this is a golden opportunity, has not been lost to him.

“For me it’s the idea that you hit the reset button on your whole career,” Schmidt said.

“I’ve taken this summer as a ‘go back to hard work like you’re a rookie again’ and just come in and have some fun with this.”

His first impressions were positive. As also stated by Maurice and his players, the team will not dwell on last season’s success.

They take the business of repeating seriously.

“I’ve been really impressed with how the guys have taken themselves and approached this year with the idea that ‘It was awesome, I want that again’,” Schmidt said.

“It wasn’t ‘That was awesome. Peace. Enjoy myself. Enjoy the rest of my career.’ That’s not the type of mentality that I’ve seen so far.”

In talking about a winning culture, Schmidt’s experience comes into play.

He drew an analogy from his first year in Vegas when the expansion Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final.

“You know it when you see it. You know what you have in your room,” Schmidt said. “You know what drives your room. That’s the type of environment that I want to associate myself with.”

