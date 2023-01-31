FHN TODAY: Islanders Pull Off First Big NHL Trade Deadline Deal

The Florida Panthers remain three points out of a playoff spot this morning, but after the New York Islanders pulled off the first big move before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, there is a new player in town.

Sure, the Islanders have been in the mix but now they look like a serious challenger for one of those playoff spots.

On Monday afternoon, Lou Lamoriello pulled off a true midseason blockbuster, acquiring All-Star Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft..

Heck of a deal for the Islanders moving forward — they have an extension in place with Horvat, right? — and the Canucks got a few nice pieces as well.

We’ll see how it works out moving forward.

As for now, the Islanders are feeling pretty good about themselves right now.

FLORIDA PANTHERS NOW

Colby D. Guy took all of y’alls best ‘Hot Takes,’ graded them and gave his thoughts on them.

The Panthers winning Saturday night against the Bruins seemed to tone down some of the angst from past ‘Temp Checks’ but there is still some there.

— The Panthers and Anton Levtchi have parted ways as he was placed on unconditional waivers Monday. Sounds like he’s headed home to Finland to finish this season.

— It took Eric Staal a little while to get warmed up after not playing in the NHL last season, but the Florida center has played a key role with the Panthers.

— Looking for all the big events during All-Star Week?

Look no further: CLICK HERE

— Speaking of that, the Panthers announced the rosters for Wednesday’s Alumni Game — Roberto Luongo, Keith Yandle, Ray Sheppard, Kevin Weekes and David Booth are among those playing for Team Florida.

While the festival stuff is free and open to the public, the alumni game is a ticketed event. The team announced that tickets went on sale for $50 each

— While we still have all the postgame comments from Paul Maurice, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Alex Lyon from Saturday night on the FHN YouTube Channel, we have a treat for you.

Below is one of the biggest videos of the season in which Maurice goes off on the officiating in Toronto. Cost him $25,000 — but he got his moneys worth.

Below is one of the biggest videos of the season in which Maurice goes off on the officiating in Toronto. Cost him $25,000 — but he got his moneys worth.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEK SCHEDULE

City of Sunrise & Florida Panthers Hockey Festival; Flamingo Park, 5:30-8 p.m.

This is a free festival which features live music, food trucks, street hockey (for kids under 14) as well as special appearances and the opportunity to get a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Due to the event taking over the parking at the park, those who do not live in the neighborhood have to park at the FLA Live Arena and take a shuttle.

The Panthers say that the shuttles will be running before, after and during the event.

2003 NHL All-Star Game; Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

This game was the first NHL All-Star Game to be played in South Florida at the (checks notes) Office Depot Center in Sunrise.

Dany Heatley of the (checks notes) Atlanta Thrashers scored four goals in the first All-Star Game to go to a shootout. For many of us, that was the first shootout we had ever seen. It was fun then, now … not so much.

A cool moment came in the third period when Florida Panthers’ legend Olli Jokinen scored off a pass from future Florida Panthers’ legend Jaromir Jagr.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEK, SOUTH FLORIDA