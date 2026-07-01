FORT LAUDERDALE — Sergei Bobrovsky is taking his talents north of the border. On Wednesday, the now-former Florida Panthers goalie reportedly signed a three-year contract worth $21 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“A sincere thank you to Sergei Bobrovsky for everything he has done for our organization,’’ Bill Zito said Wednesday afternoon. “He was here for a long, long time. Not just on the ice, but his contribution to the community. There’s a lot of things he did for people that are not public like sponsoring a suite for kids, his masks, other charitable things he did. Thanks to Bob.’’

Bobrovsky, of course, has helped end Toronto’s season in the playoffs over the past couple of years.

In 2023, Bobrovsky was outstanding in Florida’s 5-game postseason win in Round 2.

He did it again in 2025, helping the Panthers to a 7-game series win in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Now, Bobrovsky is joining the Maple Leafs.

Bobrovsky, 37, spent the past seven seasons with the Panthers after signing a seven-year, $70 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

He helped lead the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons — and to the championship in both 2024 and 2025.

The Panthers and Bobrovsky had been negotiating a new deal throughout the offseason but the end came on Tuesday when Florida brought back Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils.

“Anytime you think there’s a chance you can re-sign a guy, you think there’s a chance,’’ Zito said. “It’s just, things happen, decisions get made, and people move on. It’s a part of our game. It’s happening across the league everywhere. Nothing but thanks and appreciation to Sergei for all he’s done for this organization and for me.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON