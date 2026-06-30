The Florida Panthers have reportedly made a trade to bring Jacob Markstrom back to the organization he was with for part of six years. In the trade with the New Jersey Devils, Markstrom replaces Sergei Bobrovsky as the Panthers new starting goalie.

Bobrovsky will become a free agent on Wednesday.

On Monday night, Florida made a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights for backup Akira Schmid.

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Panthers will be trading Evan Rodrigues to the Devils. Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves will also be going to New Jersey.

Rodrigues has one year left on his contract with a $3 million cap hit; Boqvist has a $1.5 million hit; Markstrom has two years left on his contract at $6 million per.

Markstrom spent parts of four seasons with the Panthers, splitting time between the NHL and AHL.

He was considered the Panthers ‘goalie of the future’ after Jacques Martin made him the first pick of the 2008 second round in Montreal.

The Panthers included him in the blockbuster trade to bring Roberto Luongo back to the Panthers in 2014.

Luongo is now Florida’s goaltending director and, ironically, is bringing Markstrom back.

New Jersey general manager Sunny Mehta spent six years with the Panthers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

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