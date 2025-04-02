FHN Daily
FHN Today: NHL Playoff Races Heat Up, Panthers In Toronto
The Florida Panthers could have clinched a playoff spot in the NHL Stanley Cup postseason Tuesday night, but for that to happen, they had to take care of business in Montreal.
The Panthers did everything but beat the Canadiens.
Nick Suzuki scored on Montreal’s fourth shot of the third period with 8.4 seconds left to tie it, then added the OT winner as the Canadiens moved back into a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Panthers.
With the Columbus Blue Jackets putting the Preds on blast, the Panthers wouldn’t have punched that ticket anyway.
Here are today’s headlines from around the NHL — starting with the Panthers:
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- Those who were waiting for Paul Maurice to come out spitting fire after Tuesday’s loss had to be disappointed. After the way his team played in that third period, he was not mad at all. Nor should he have been. Hey, things happen.
- Hard to believe, but the Panthers have not beaten the Canadiens since way back in 2024.
- Matthew Tkachuk skated on Monday, and joined the Panthers for their morning skate on Tuesday.
AROUND THE NHL
- Just when it looked like the Montreal Canadiens would have their playoff hopes take a hit, Suzuki comes to the rescue!
- The New York Islanders came out lifeless in a key game against the Lightning, with Patrick Roy lighting into one of our old pals afterward.
- Alex Ovechkin is four away from The Great One as he hits 891.
- So, the Panthers are winless in four against the Canadiens. But the Senators are winless in their season series with the Sabres after getting rocked at home on Tuesday.
- The St. Louis Blues keep on winning, rallying to beat Detroit in OT to take over the top wild-card spot in the west.
- Looks like Rick Tocchet is staying in Vancouver.
ON DECK: GAME No. 75
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
- When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- This Season (Panthers Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Leafs 1 (Nov.27); April 8. At Toronto: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2 (March 14); Wednesday.
- Last Season: Tied 2-2l
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 50-39-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Maple Leafs 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday at Ottawa Senators, 2 p.m.
