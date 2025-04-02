FHN Today: NHL Playoff Races Heat Up, Panthers In Toronto

The Florida Panthers could have clinched a playoff spot in the NHL Stanley Cup postseason Tuesday night, but for that to happen, they had to take care of business in Montreal.

The Panthers did everything but beat the Canadiens.

Nick Suzuki scored on Montreal’s fourth shot of the third period with 8.4 seconds left to tie it, then added the OT winner as the Canadiens moved back into a playoff spot with a 3-2 win over the Panthers.

With the Columbus Blue Jackets putting the Preds on blast, the Panthers wouldn’t have punched that ticket anyway.

Here are today’s headlines from around the NHL — starting with the Panthers:

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

Those who were waiting for Paul Maurice to come out spitting fire after Tuesday’s loss had to be disappointed. After the way his team played in that third period, he was not mad at all. Nor should he have been. Hey, things happen.

Matthew Tkachuk skated on Monday, and joined the Panthers for their morning skate on Tuesday.

Matthew Tkachuk skated on Monday, and joined the Panthers for their morning skate on Tuesday.

AROUND THE NHL

ON DECK: GAME No. 75