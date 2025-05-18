Connect with us

Panthers Fly to Toronto for Game 7 vs. Leafs, Pack for Carolina

38 minutes ago

Panthers leafs
Carter Verhaeghe and Brad Marchand head to their plane for Saturday’s flight to Toronto. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers left town Saturday afternoon, heading back to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs in Game 7 later tonight.

It could be the final road trip of the season for the Panthers — or just an extended one.

With the Eastern Conference finals starting Tuesday night, the Panthers are either headed home for Toronto on Monday morning, or going right to Raleigh.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals is Tuesday at 8; it is either going to be the Hurricanes starting in Toronto, or the Panthers going to Carolina.

There is business to take care of first, of course.

This has been a streaky series.

The Maple Leafs won the first two games, then the Panthers won three straight before Toronto pulled out a 2-0 win on Friday night.

Anything can happen in a Game 7.

“It’s an opportunity,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said, “to make a name for ourselves again. We enjoy these games and we enjoy these moments.”

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 7
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 
Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3
  • When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • National TV: TNT/truTV
  • National Streaming: MAX
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Florida 6, @Toronto 1; Game 6: Toronto 2, @Florida 0; Game 7: Sunday @Toronto 7:30 (TNT/truTV).
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
  • Up Next: Winner vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M2), 2025 Eastern Conference final

Florida Johnny

Hopefully they’ll find the net tonight instead of 35 glass bangers.

