Panthers Fly to Toronto for Game 7 vs. Leafs, Pack for Carolina
FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers left town Saturday afternoon, heading back to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs in Game 7 later tonight.
It could be the final road trip of the season for the Panthers — or just an extended one.
With the Eastern Conference finals starting Tuesday night, the Panthers are either headed home for Toronto on Monday morning, or going right to Raleigh.
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals is Tuesday at 8; it is either going to be the Hurricanes starting in Toronto, or the Panthers going to Carolina.
There is business to take care of first, of course.
This has been a streaky series.
The Maple Leafs won the first two games, then the Panthers won three straight before Toronto pulled out a 2-0 win on Friday night.
Anything can happen in a Game 7.
“It’s an opportunity,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said, “to make a name for ourselves again. We enjoy these games and we enjoy these moments.”
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Best-of-7 Series tied 3-3
- When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Florida 6, @Toronto 1; Game 6: Toronto 2, @Florida 0; Game 7: Sunday @Toronto 7:30 (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
- Up Next: Winner vs. Carolina Hurricanes (M2), 2025 Eastern Conference final
