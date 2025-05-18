Panthers Fly to Toronto for Game 7 vs. Leafs, Pack for Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers left town Saturday afternoon, heading back to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs in Game 7 later tonight.

It could be the final road trip of the season for the Panthers — or just an extended one.

With the Eastern Conference finals starting Tuesday night, the Panthers are either headed home for Toronto on Monday morning, or going right to Raleigh.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals is Tuesday at 8; it is either going to be the Hurricanes starting in Toronto, or the Panthers going to Carolina.

There is business to take care of first, of course.

This has been a streaky series.

The Maple Leafs won the first two games, then the Panthers won three straight before Toronto pulled out a 2-0 win on Friday night.

Anything can happen in a Game 7.

“It’s an opportunity,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said, “to make a name for ourselves again. We enjoy these games and we enjoy these moments.”

