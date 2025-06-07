Paul Maurice on Pete DeBoer Being Fired: ‘He’s Going to Be OK’

It has been well documented that Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice and Pete DeBoer have been close friends since both were junior players, so, when DeBoer was fired by the Dallas Stars on Friday morning, Maurice had a few thoughts.

They were brief, however.

“He’ll be alright,’’ Maurice said before his team beat the Oilers 5-4 in double overtime of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.

“He’s a good coach. I think when you get elite teams, you’ve got to push them real hard to get to where they get to. Then, at some point, you need a summer off, pick your spot. He’s going to be OK.”

DeBoer and Maurice discussed their long friendship in a conversation for the NHL while their two teams squared off in Tampere at this season’s Global Series in Finland.

Maurice also said before the Final started that he roots for a couple of teams in the NHL due to his ties to them: the Stars because of DeBoer, Vancouver for GM Jim Rutherford, and his former Winnipeg Jets.

So, we’ll see where DeBoer lands although it probably will not be before next season. The Boston Bruins hired Marco Sturm Thursday to fill the final NHL vacancy.

“Today was a tough day,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said per NHL.com. “I spoke with Pete this morning at 9 o’clock. Great conversation, he was very professional and he understands. We have a good relationship and that’s probably what makes this the hardest.

“I have the utmost respect for him as a person and as a coach. In the end, it’s my responsibility to make a decision that’s the right decision for the organization moving forward.”

DeBoer, who coached the Panthers from 2009-11, led the Stars to the Western Conference final in each of his three seasons in Dallas — losing to the Oilers twice.

The Stars were 50-26-6 this season, but his pulling of goalie Jake Oettinger early in the Game 5 loss to the Oilers set folks talking about DeBoer’s future in Dallas.

Nill said the handling of the Oettinger situation — the Team USA goalie starts an eight-year contract next season — was not the only reason for the firing. Meeting with players in exit meetings played a big role as well.

Since leaving the Panthers, DeBoer led the Devils and Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final and his Dallas teams amassed more points than any team in the NHL over those three years.

“Pete’s going to win a Cup,” Nill said. “Unfortunately it won’t be here. He’s a good coach. He learns every time. He’s been fired a few times but I think he’s learning each time when that happens. He’s open-minded like that.”

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL / NHN LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 3

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Edmonton Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0