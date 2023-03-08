FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Penguins, Islanders Keep Spots in NHL Playoff Race
SUNRISE — When it comes to scoreboard watching in the NHL playoff race, there are going to be plenty of surprises.
Sure, you’re going to see teams which are supposed to win do so; you’re also going to be surprised — as was the case on Monday when the Blackhawks thumped the Senators.
Then there is situations like Tuesday night.
While the Florida Panthers were doing their part to stay in the mix of things with a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders did as well.
Only Pittsburgh took the long way around to get to its two points.
It looked like we were going to have a Ottawa-Chicago situation going as the Columbus Blue Jackets jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 20 as all three members of the CBJ fourth line scored.
Goalie Elvis Merzlikins apparently got sick during the break leading Columbus to bring in Michael Hutchinson.
He ended up giving up three goals off seven shots to open the third — after a strong second — as the Penguins rallied to tie it and won it on a Sidney Crosby shot in overtime.
The New York Islanders ended up holding its spot on WC1 with a 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Florida remains four back of the Isles and three back of the Penguins.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
As we stated before, the Florida Panthers took care of their own business on Tuesday night as Sergei Bobrovsky played a big role in their win against the Golden Knights.
- You know who believes in the Florida Panthers? Eric Staal.
- Eetu Luostarinen is having a career year for the Panthers and is now up on the top line.
- Anthony Duclair’s return has really given the Panthers a boost.
- Having Sam Bennett and Sasha Barkov back certainly made a big difference for the Panthers on Saturday night.
- Remember that time Bobrovsky mixed it up on Saturday night? That was pretty cool.
- Florida GM Bill Zito decided to keep the Panthers together at the NHL Trade Deadline despite them being out of the playoffs at the time. He also spoke about a lot of things regarding the Panthers from the team’s future, whether he thinks they can make the playoffs — and his thoughts on the job Paul Maurice is doing.
- New video from Maurice, Barkov, Nick Cousins and Ryan Lomberg is up on the FHN YouTube Channel. You can click the embedded videos below or click RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place.
- If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
Tony DeAngelo speared Corey Perry in the groin on Tuesday night in the Philadelphia Flyers loss in Tampa Bay.
DeAngelo then said he has been asking Perry to fight for years.
- Washington Capitals GM Brian McClellan says he wants to add a top-6 forward this offseason as they’re making summer plans in the Capital.
- The Detroit Red Wings have fallen out of the playoff race as their offense has dried up.
- The Colorado Avalanche completely dominated San Jose on Tuesday night.
- Well look at that: The Calgary Flames get a nice win in Minnesota.
- Did the Boston Bruins pull a fast one on the Blue Jackets?
PANTHERS ON DECK
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5 FM-2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-0
- This season (Chicago leads 1-0): Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2 (Oct. 25)
- All-time regular season series: Blackhawks lead 28-17-4, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Saturday vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Three goals in the third by the pens, fueled by three power plays, including one in overtime. The last two were of the, um let’s say soft variety.