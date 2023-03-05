Anthony Duclair Brings Something Special to the Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — Many around the Florida Panthers have called the return of Anthony Duclair from an offseason Achilles tear as big a trade deadline acquisition as they could have hoped for.

Sure, it is a cliche.

It also turns out to be true.

Duclair’s combination of speed and scoring ability is something a lot of teams were unable to match in acquisitions made off of the open market ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Sure, there were some of the blockbuster names like Timo Meier and Patrick Kane — but Duclair’s 31 goals from last season speaks for itself.

“He brings another element to us that is so important and that is when he is in the lineup, it really changes the look of our team,” Matthew Tkachuk said.