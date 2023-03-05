Connect with us

FHN+

Anthony Duclair Brings Something Special to the Florida Panthers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Anthony duclair panthers
Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair rakes off during the second period of a  game against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 24 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SUNRISE — Many around the Florida Panthers have called the return of Anthony Duclair from an offseason Achilles tear as big a trade deadline acquisition as they could have hoped for.

Sure, it is a cliche.

It also turns out to be true.

Get FHN+ today!

Duclair’s combination of speed and scoring ability is something a lot of teams were unable to match in acquisitions made off of the open market ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Sure, there were some of the blockbuster names like Timo Meier and Patrick Kane — but Duclair’s 31 goals from last season speaks for itself.

“He brings another element to us that is so important and that is when he is in the lineup, it really changes the look of our team,” Matthew Tkachuk said.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.