Puljujarvi Scores in OT, Charlotte Checkers Stave Off Elimination

4 hours ago

The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Game 5 OT win against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday night. Charlotte is coming home down 3-2 in the championship series. // Photo courtesy @CheckersHockey

The Charlotte Checkers were a goal away from seeing their season end in British Columbia late Saturday night but thanks to Jesse Puljujarvi, they have life — and are headed home with a chance to win the Calder Cup.

Charlotte fended off elimination when Puljujarvi scored at 15:22 of overtime off a feed from defenseman Matt Kiersted for a 4-3 win over the host Abbotsford Canucks in Game 5 of the championship round.

Abbotsford leads the series 3-2 — but the series now shifts to Charlotte where the Checkers have the chance to win it at home. Both Games 6 and 7 are at Bojangles Coliseum; Game 6 is Monday night in the Queen City.

On Saturday night, the Checkers led 1-0 on a nice goal by Ben Steeves before the Canucks tied it up.

Abbotsford had a 3-2 lead in the second when Rasmus Asplund tied it at 12:12 — and that was it for the scoring before Puljujarvi got the winner.

Kaapo Kahkonen was again fantastic, ending with 29 saves including 14 in the third and OT.

“Credit to the whole bunch,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said. “It was an elimination game, and they were mentally and physically tough. It’s not easy to do.’’

The Panthers and Checkers are trying to become hockey’s first Stanley and Calder cup champions in the same season since New Jersey/Albany did it in 1995.

