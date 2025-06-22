FHN Today/NHL Links
Puljujarvi Scores in OT, Charlotte Checkers Stave Off Elimination
The Charlotte Checkers were a goal away from seeing their season end in British Columbia late Saturday night but thanks to Jesse Puljujarvi, they have life — and are headed home with a chance to win the Calder Cup.
Charlotte fended off elimination when Puljujarvi scored at 15:22 of overtime off a feed from defenseman Matt Kiersted for a 4-3 win over the host Abbotsford Canucks in Game 5 of the championship round.
Abbotsford leads the series 3-2 — but the series now shifts to Charlotte where the Checkers have the chance to win it at home. Both Games 6 and 7 are at Bojangles Coliseum; Game 6 is Monday night in the Queen City.
On Saturday night, the Checkers led 1-0 on a nice goal by Ben Steeves before the Canucks tied it up.
Abbotsford had a 3-2 lead in the second when Rasmus Asplund tied it at 12:12 — and that was it for the scoring before Puljujarvi got the winner.
Kaapo Kahkonen was again fantastic, ending with 29 saves including 14 in the third and OT.
“Credit to the whole bunch,’’ coach Geordie Kinnear said. “It was an elimination game, and they were mentally and physically tough. It’s not easy to do.’’
The Panthers and Checkers are trying to become hockey’s first Stanley and Calder cup champions in the same season since New Jersey/Albany did it in 1995.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Aaron Ekblad says South Florida is his home and he intends for that to continue. The pending free agent says he is ‘happy’ he got drafted by the Panthers.
- The Panthers are excited to keep the party going with today’s Stanley Cup championship parade.
- Your complete guide to today’s parade with links to parking garages, bus information, and more.
- Matthew Tkachuk says it’s 50-50 he will need surgery later this summer.
- The Summer of Brad Marchand is here and it is glorious. Feels like he is sticking around for a few more years.
- NHL.com: The Panthers Big 3 free agents all want to stay. Will they?
- Bill Zito seems to think they can pull it off.
- The Panthers showed a lot of class Tuesday night in how they handed out the Stanley Cup.
- The Stanley Cup somehow got busted up on Tuesday night but, don’t worry, it’s already fixed.
- In a big surprise, the Panthers took the Cup back to Fort Lauderdale beach on Wednesday.
