Roberto Luongo Gets NHL Honor, Panthers Tie Up Leafs

SUNRISE — Roberto Luongo was named to the NHL Quarter-Century Team on Sunday, a class of goalies chosen by fans who voted on a 25-man squad. Luongo was honored on the day the Panthers evened up their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While Luongo had most of his NHL success with the Vancouver Canucks, few players in history have meant more to the Panthers.

He was drafted in the first round by the Islanders, then traded to Florida in 2000.

Mike Keenan shipped Luongo to Vancouver in a lopsided deal (for the Canucks) in 2006 — with Dale Tallon bringing him back in 2014.

Luongo, who is a special advisor to Bill Zito and runs Florida’s goalie department, was honored during the Panthers 2-0 win over Toronto in Game 4 of their second-round series on Sunday night.

He was one of six goaltenders voted by fans as part of the 25-man squad, joining Marc-Andre Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Carey Price, and Henrik Lundqvist.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Luongo is the only player whom the Panthers have honored by retiring his number.

Luongo, who is a native of Montreal but has made his home in Broward for decades, owns the all-time Panthers franchise goaltending records for games played (572), wins (230), shutouts (38), saves (16,086), assists/points (13), single-season games played by a goaltender (75, 2005-06), single-season saves (2,303) and single-season shutouts (tied-7, 2003-04).

His 2,303 saves in 2006-07 remains the post-1967 expansion record for most saves in a single season, posting a .931 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average that year with Florida.

Congrats to Lu.

Certainly deserved.

