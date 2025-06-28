Sam Bennett Wants to Be Part of a Florida Panthers Dynasty

There were a number of reasons why Sam Bennett signed a new contract with the Florida Panthers — 64 million of them, sure — but a big one was to help create a dynasty in Sunrise.

Bennett inked an eight-year, $64 million deal with the Panthers on Friday and was immediately bombarded with texts and video calls from his teammates.

He is the latest Florida player to get the eight-year maximum deal with the Panthers having a strong core of players signed at least through 2030.

Bennett, speaking to the media via a Zoom call on Saturday morning, says the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers are ready to keep the party train rolling.

And he is jacked to be a part of it.

“We have one of the deepest teams in the league, and we showed that over the last couple of years,’’ Bennett said. “The fact that we’re keeping this main core together for the next, what is it, five years?, that’s pretty remarkable to do. It just shows that all these guys want to be here, and we care about winning.

“That’s really our main focus is winning. It’s going to be a fun ride for the next however many years.”

What about that dynasty thing?

“It’s amazing. We really have the chance to truly make this team a dynasty, and I’m really just grateful that I get the chance to be a part of it,’’ Bennett said. “There’s so many pieces in this puzzle that create this team and the success that this team has, and just to be a small piece of that is an honor. Looking forward to growing this legacy for the next eight years, for sure.’’

Bennett will likely be the last player — at least for a while — to get an eight-year contract with the Panthers.

Next summer, the maximum a team can offer its own player is a seven-year contract due to the new CBA.

Bennett, 29, could have gotten more money on the open market had he tested things on Tuesday but it has been pretty obvious he wanted to stay right here for those eight years.

On Saturday, Bennett said his agent was not too happy with his declaration at E11even and the Stanley Cup championship rally that he wanted that kind of term from the Panthers.

But, he was not apologizing.

Bennett and the Panthers both got what they wanted, and that was to keep their partnership going.

“That certainly wasn’t a smart decision to do that there,’’ Bennett said of his ‘I’m not f-ing going anywhere’ statement on the stage at E11even. “My agent wasn’t too happy with me after that. But I knew that I wanted to be here, and I was pretty confident that it was going to get done.

“Obviously, you never know. Things can change, and it had to be the right fit for both me and the team and we obviously came to that solution. I obviously couldn’t be happier. Being in South Florida has just completely changed my life. And I love playing hockey there, I love living there. I love the team, the staff, the owners, just everything about it is really a dream situation. So I couldn’t pass up the chance to be back here for another eight years.”

And, so he will.

2025 NHL DRAFT

Where: Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles When: Today (second-seventh rounds), noon

Today (second-seventh rounds), noon TV/Streaming: NHLNet/ESPN+

NHLNet/ESPN+ Florida Panthers Selections — Round 1: None (to Calgary); Round 2: None (to Toronto); Round 3: None (to Ottawa); Round 4: No. 112 (from Calgary), No. 128; Round 5: No. 129 (from San Jose); Round 6: No. 192; Round 7: No. 224.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT