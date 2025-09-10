Sasha Barkov Helps Bring Pro Pickleball to Palm Beach County

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is a part owner of another professional sports team.

Barkov, who owns a piece of his hometown Tampere Tappara club in Finland, will help bring professional pickleball to Palm Beach County with the 23rd team in Major League Pickleball.

The team will be called the Palm Beach Royals and claims to be the ‘city’s first major professional sports franchise.’

Barkov, who lives in Boca Raton, is an avid tennis and pickleball player.

No word on where the Royals will play, although WPTV reported the team plans to host “matches, youth clinics, and community pickleball festivals across Palm Beach County.’’

Palm Beach County has been home to minor league baseball for decades, and also was home to an Arena Football League team (the Florida Bobcats) in the 1990s.

According to WPTV, the Palm Beach Royals were acquired for $16 million by Hyperspace Ventures which consists of a number of alumni from the University of North Carolina.

Aside from Barkov, ownership also includes US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former UNC basketball stars Tyler Hansbrough and Marvin Williams, and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II.

Of the now 23 teams in MLP, three reside in Florida.

Yes, Miami has a team and has since 2022. Patrick Mahomes is a part-owner of the Miami Pickleball Club.

Orlando also has a team.

Other cities with teams in the MLP include Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Columbus, and Atlanta.

The MLP Cup will be held from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 in Dallas.

