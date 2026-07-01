The Sergei Bobrovsky Era for the Florida Panthers will officially end perhaps shortly after noon today when the NHL Free Agency market opens for business.

In reality, Bobrovsky’s time with the Panthers probably ended over the course of the past few weeks as Bill Zito and the two-time Stanley Cup champion’s camp were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract.

It certainly came to a close Tuesday when Florida traded for his replacement, bringing Jacob Markstrom back to Sunrise in a trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Bobrovsky will leave the Panthers for a new deal somewhere else, perhaps Toronto, maybe Vegas. We’re throwing out Los Angeles or San Jose.

He goes down as one of the franchise’s all-time greats and a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Bobrovsky’s No. 72 will more than likely end up hanging from the Sunrise arena rafters one day.

Was it all sunshine, rainbows, and championship parades over the course of the past seven seasons?

Absolutely not.

But that story is not for today.

Bobrovsky will be remembered in South Florida as a champion, helping backstop the Panthers to their first championship in franchise history in 2024 — and leading them to a repeat in 2025.

The Panthers signed Bobrovsky to what was then the largest contract they had ever given a player: Seven years, $70 million.

“I am excited about this opportunity because I have been working my whole life for this,’’ Bobrovsky said on July 2, 2019.

“I look forward to keep proving to the people who put their trust and faith in me that they were right to do so.’’

At the end of the day, they were.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In 2019, Bobrovsky was fresh off a strong playoff performance with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner helping his team sweep the top-seeded and heavily favored Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1 before succumbing to the Bruins in Round 2.

Bobrovsky would exact some revenge against Boston in 2023 and 2024; he beat the Lightning two more times in the playoffs to kick off Florida’s championship runs in 2024 and 2025.

Last year was not one to remember for Bobrovsky as both he and the Panthers suffered through a rough season.

When asked to sum up Bobrovsky’s year — statistically, it was the worst of his career — coach Paul Maurice said that, based on the team in front of him, it was tough to make any evaluation on how things went.

“I think his season,’’ Maurice said of Bobrovsky, “is exactly like the Florida Panthers.’’

One of the final memories of Bobrovsky in Sunrise came in what would be his final home start — unless he were to return down the road — on April 2.

Bobrovsky made 28 saves in a 2-1 upset win against the Bruins, earning first star honors.

He played in two more road games, getting pulled from a blowout loss in Pittsburgh before giving up four goals in a loss at Ottawa.

But that final home game is the one to note here.

After the win, Bobrovsky saluted the crowd and took in the scene.

His postgame comments sounded, at the time, like someone saying goodbye and came moments after Matthew Tkachuk said he and his teammates would do anything in their power to try and talk him into staying.

“I am living the dream, playing in the NHL, starting goalie for the Florida Panthers, two Stanley Cup championships,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I am enjoying every moment, each and every moment, enjoying being here, trying to remind myself that this is it, this is my time, and to take everything out of it.’’

Bobrovsky was asked about the fans chanting his name.

“It’s great, the fans were awesome for all my time here,’’ Bobrovsky said.

“I thank them for the support. It’s been fun.’’

Yes, it has been.

SERGEI BOBROVSKY WITH THE PANTHERS

Regular Season Wins: Second (201)

Second (201) Overall Wins: First (251)

First (251) Regular Season Wins in a Season: First (39 in 2021-22)

First (39 in 2021-22) Overall Wins in a Season: First (52 in 2023-24)

First (52 in 2023-24) Games Played: Second (349)

Second (349) Winning Streaks: Second (Seven, 3x)

Second (Seven, 3x) Point Streak: Second (9)

Second (9) Shutouts: Third (20)

Third (20) 30-game Winning Seasons: First (3)

First (3) Scoring: Fourth (0 goals, 5 assists)

Fourth (0 goals, 5 assists) Shots Faced: Second (9,683)

Second (9,683) Saves: Second (8,743)

Second (8,743) Stanley Cup Final Appearances: First (3)

First (3) Stanley Cup Championships: First (2)

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON