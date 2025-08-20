Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Seth Jones Invited to USA Olympic Hockey Camp

Published

11 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones, shown here against the Capitals on March 22, is in the running to join Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Florida Panthers should have quite a few players playing in the upcoming winter Olympics including defenseman Seth Jones.

On Tuesday, USA Hockey announced that Jones was one of 44 players invited to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Mich.

Even though there will be no on-ice training, Matthew Tkachuk will not attend due to injury — which leads to speculation that his offseason surgery is coming up.

Tkachuk was already named to Team USA as part of its first six; Jones could join him in Italy.

NHL.com speculated that Jones would be one of the eight defensemen that Team USA takes to the 2026 Winter Games.

Right now, Florida’s entire top 9 and five of its top seven defensemen are in the running to represent their country at the Olympics which begins Feb. 11 and runs through the Gold medal game on Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 2014.

Earlier this month, Team Canada announced its initial camp list with Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, and Carter Verhaeghe invited.

Sasha Barkov is already on Finland’s team and will likely be joined by Anton Lundell, Niko Mikkola, and Eetu Luostarinen.

Gus Forsling will play for Sweden, Uvis Balinskis will represent Latvia.

James Franklin

Sure seems as though Tkachuk is waiting to the last possible moment to have his surgery. I don’t pretend to understand the intricacies of cap management, but I assume the longer he’s out the more the Panthers save. If I were some other team’s fan, I’d be pissed.

