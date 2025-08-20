Seth Jones Invited to USA Olympic Hockey Camp

The Florida Panthers should have quite a few players playing in the upcoming winter Olympics including defenseman Seth Jones.

On Tuesday, USA Hockey announced that Jones was one of 44 players invited to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Mich.

Even though there will be no on-ice training, Matthew Tkachuk will not attend due to injury — which leads to speculation that his offseason surgery is coming up.

Tkachuk was already named to Team USA as part of its first six; Jones could join him in Italy.

NHL.com speculated that Jones would be one of the eight defensemen that Team USA takes to the 2026 Winter Games.

Right now, Florida’s entire top 9 and five of its top seven defensemen are in the running to represent their country at the Olympics which begins Feb. 11 and runs through the Gold medal game on Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players have participated in the Olympics since 2014.

Earlier this month, Team Canada announced its initial camp list with Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Brad Marchand, and Carter Verhaeghe invited.

Sasha Barkov is already on Finland’s team and will likely be joined by Anton Lundell, Niko Mikkola, and Eetu Luostarinen.

Gus Forsling will play for Sweden, Uvis Balinskis will represent Latvia.

