The Florida Panthers are a day away from the NHL’s Free Agency period opening up and, as of this story being published, still need a starting goalie.

On Monday night, the Panthers picked up a goalie with NHL experience, getting Akira Schmid in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Schmid, who cost the Panthers a third-round pick two years from now, can handle the backup job and, perhaps, could battle for the starting job down the road.

But the Panthers are not are going into this season with Schmid as the starter.

So, Florida still has over 24 hours to come to an agreement with Sergei Bobrovsky before he hits the market on Wednesday at noon.

The Panthers do not have a lot of salary cap space — certainly not enough to give Bobrovsky what he is reportedly seeking.

One thing to keep in mind: Although the Panthers are about $5.8 million under the NHL’s $104 million salary cap, they can go 10 percent over the ceiling during the offseason.

That means any trade to unload cap space could wait until later in the summer.

Florida also needs to sign Schmid, a restricted free agent who will likely get around $1 million this coming season.

Going over the salary cap in the summer is not too big a concern. Although the Panthers will have to deal with it down the road, it does give them breathing room when free agency opens and allows for roster building both for the NHL team and for AHL Charlotte.

There are a couple prominent free agent goalies on the market whom the Panthers could have interest in.

Stuart Skinner, who backstopped the Edmonton Oilers for many of their games against the Panthers in the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Final, is available.

So, too, is Connor Ingram who spent the past two seasons with Utah and Edmonton.

Frederik Andersen knows the Panthers as well as anyone due to his battles with Florida in the 2023 and 2025 Eastern Conference final with the Hurricanes. Andersen, 36, helped get the Hurricanes to the Cup Final this year going 13-2 in the playoffs before being replaced by Brandon Bussi in Game 4.

Cam Talbot, who almost joined the Panthers in a trade during the 2015 draft in Sunrise, is also available.

So, yeah, the free agent market may not be the most appealing avenue for the Panthers to find their next goalie — if, of course, Bobrovsky does not return.

Perhaps a trade would do the trick.

Even though Bill Zito waved off questions Saturday about the Panthers needing to shed salary to make essential moves, that does look like a reality.

Perhaps the Panthers made a trade or two before Wednesday (you know, like today?) to create cap space.

Or, they make one trade which moves salary and gets them a starting goalie.

There was a thought the Blues would move 2019 Cup champ Jordan Binnington at the draft this past weekend, but word out of St. Louis is they are going to give Binnington a chance for a bounce-back season with them.

Binnington has one year left on his contract with a cap hit of $6 million.

Then, there is Connor Hellebuyck.

The Winnipeg Jets do not need to trade their star goalie — the only active NHL netminder to win the Vezina Trophy three times, and one of three goalies to win MVP in the 2000s — since Hellebuyck has five years left on his deal with an $8.5 million cap hit.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff says he is listening to offers for his goalie who apparently wants out. Word broke this weekend that Hellebuyck would accept a trade to Buffalo, and it sounds like the Sabres and Jets are talking.

But things can quickly change.

Hellebuyck played for Paul Maurice in Winnipeg — and Maurice is a big fan.

Today could be a very interesting day in PantherLand.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON