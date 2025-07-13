The Rise of the Florida Panthers Has Been Quite a Ride

Since relocating to Florida, I have had the privilege of covering the Panthers for 17 seasons.

For the first dozen years, except for playoff appearances in 2012 and 2016, the Panthers were frequent bottom feeders.

Ownership did not provide the funds to bring in top free agent players and Florida was generally not a desirable place to play.

Covering the team during those years was interesting but not a whole lot of fun.

Media attention to the Panthers was spartan. By the late 2010s, the three local newspapers had pulled their beat writers. The postgame dressing room had a handful of media on the best of nights.

The arena was less than half full for many games.

Attendance might have been announced at 12,000 or 14,000 for games — but anyone who took elementary school arithmetic could figure that if three of four seats were empty, the actual attendance was much, much lower.

When Original Six teams came to town attendance was higher but most of the fans were rooting for the opposition.

There were times rumors swirled that the team would be sold and the franchise moved to Quebec City and their brand new arena.

During those years tickets were cheap, parking free.

Slick slogans and marketing gimmicks did not help.

In an ill-fated marketing venture, ownership created private club seating behind the benches.

All that was accomplished was a lot of empty seats on television when cameras, facing those empty seats at ‘Club Red’ scanned the lower bowl during game action.

According to my calculations, in the years I covered the team a total of 276 players wore the Panthers’ jersey.

Things began to change when the Viola family entered the picture in 2013.

They committed the finances to build a team, and were committed to the community.

A major tax incentive from Broward County helped during the lean times.

The team has had nine coaches since 2008.

When Joel Quenneville was hired in 2019 to a big-time contract, it was the first real sign that necessary funding would be provided to build a team.

Credit should go to former GM Dale Tallon for drafting the core of the team.

Sasha Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and Jonathan Huberdeau were the heart of the Panthers for years. Huberdeau was traded for Matthew Tkachuk who became the face of the team while Barkov was the quietly efficient captain.

Tallon signed free agent Sergei Bobrovsky to the biggest contract the franchise had even handed out not long after hiring Quenneville.

Bill Zito made bold moves to build the team after he succeeded Tallon in 2020.

He brought in Paul Maurice even though Andrew Brunette, who succeeded Quenneville after his resignation, led the team to the Presidents’ Trophy in 2021-22

He traded for Tkachuk and brought in a bunch of under the radar or underperforming players who thrived in Florida: Gus Forsling, Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Nate Schmidt, and Dmitry Kulikov just to name a few.

Now the Panthers play to capacity crowds and have a waiting list for season tickets.

Beat writers are back and South Florida TV stations are providing more coverage.

Games are on regular TV so people don’t have to pay for cable to watch the Panthers.

During the playoffs, most national and local outlets were present.

There is a new ultra-modern training facility in downtown Fort Lauderdale with most practices open to the public. Merchandise sales are booming.

The atmosphere around the team is always positive. The players seem to genuinely enjoy each other. Everybody is considered an integral part of the team, even those who don’t see much action.

Part of the team culture is that everyone is ready to play on a moment’s notice.

Tkachuk is the team’s most visible player and the most interviewed. The big names are seen in the postgame interviews but at practices the players not often in the spotlight, such as Jonah Gadjovich and AJ Greer are always willing subjects.

When Brad Marchand arrived, he added an entirely new dimension to the personality and grittiness of the team.

Once the hated enemy, he became one of the most likable guys, with an off-ice persona completely different from the on-ice image.

Paul Maurice is a media delight. He answers every question carefully, win or lose. He throws in a few quips here and there to make it interesting. The players love him because he is a straight shooter and treats them all with the same respect.

Reporting about the team has been fun these last few years.

It always is with a winning team.

Covering the Stanley Cup clinching games the past two years and being on the ice during the postgame hoopla were highlights of my reporting career.

When the games ended, I made it a point to observe the order ofthe ritualistic handing off the Cup. When I got to the ice, I spoke to each of the first several recipients to record their emotions.

In 2024, it was the long-term veterans for the first handoffs as per tradition.

This year, Barkov handed the Cup to Schmidt first, but then all of the new members of the team had the opportunity to lift it before third string goalie Evan Cormier handed it to Bobrovsky for the repeaters to have their fun.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS