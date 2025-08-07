Tkachuk Family Affair on Cover of EA Sports NHL26

Although Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk will be on the cover of the much-anticipated EA Sports NHL26 video game, the deluxe cover will be a family affair for the Tkachuk clan.

Matthew Tkachuk will be joined by younger brother Brady — the captain of the Ottawa Senators — and their father Keith on the cover of the game’s deluxe edition it was revealed on Wednesday.

Keith Tkachuk, a five-time All-Star, is rocking his blue St. Louis Blues uniform on the deluxe cover. He spent 18 seasons in the NHL, parts of nine with the Blues.

Although not a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame (yet), Keith Tkachuk is enshrined in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“My dad, Brady and I are all unique and play the way we want to,’’ said Matthew Tkachuk, who on the regular version of the game is hoisting the Stanley Cup. “Sharing the cover of NHL26 is an extension of that.”

The game is going to be released on Sept. 12 — but those who purchase the deluxe edition allows a week of early access and can be played starting on Sept. 5.

The traditional game costs $70; the deluxe is $100.

Both games can be preordered, and are available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

“Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad,” Brady said in a statement released by EA Sports . “Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge.

“It’s an honor to be featured on the cover, and having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better.”

