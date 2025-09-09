Top Futures Bets for the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers will begin defending their second straight Stanley Cup championship on Oct. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks — which means there is plenty of time to get your bets in for the upcoming season.

There are not a lot of questions surrounding the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs with just about everyone coming back.

The question, however, is how do the Panthers treat the 82-game grind after playing 314 games over the past three seasons with trips to the Final in each of them?

One of the more popular bets among fans is over/under for points in a season.

As of Sept. 8, Hard Rock Bet has the Panthers at -110 with an over/under of 105.5 points.

Good bet or no?

Obviously -110 (bet $110 to win $100) is not a very exciting bet on its own, but it works in a PantherLand Parlay.

So, which way to go on the points?

I would lean on the under.

Over the past four years, the Panthers have only gone over 100 points twice — 122 in the Presidents’ Trophy season and 110 in the 2024 Stanley Cup season.

Last year, the Panthers made it to 98.

The Panthers will start the season without Matthew Tkachuk and, upon his return, will have to make some moves to become cap compliant.

And we understand how the Panthers look at the regular season: They don’t care all that much about it.

So, we’ll take the under here.

Florida is only +165 to win the Atlantic, so we will shy away from that one.

Florida Panthers Bets: Win It All Again

Hard Rock has the Panthers at +600 to win the Stanley Cup championship for a third straight year — which is the shortest odds at that book.

You will get better odds on the Panthers somewhere else, but since the only legal way to bet in Florida is with Hard Rock, we’re using their odds.

Even at +600, the Panthers look like they’ll have a good chance to win it all again.

By keeping their core together by signing Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand before they hit free agency, the Panthers made a statement that they are going to make a run at the Cup again and again.

Trying to be the first NHL team to three-peat since the Islanders of the 1980s should be a motivating factor for the Panthers once the regular season ends.

We’ll take the Panthers at +600 here.

Florida Panthers Bets: Eastern Conference

If we’re taking the Panthers to win it all at +600, may as well take them to win the Eastern Conference for +300 as well.

I mean…

Florida Panthers Bets: Sam Reinhart Goals

Hard Rock has Reinhart at -125 to go over 32.5 goals — and we will take it.

Reinhart has established himself as one of the top goal scorers in the NHL since coming to the Panthers, averaging 40 goals over the past four seasons.

He followed up his huge 57-goal season with 39 last year.

Florida Panthers Bets: Sasha Barkov Selke

Hard Rock does not offer odds on the Selke trophy but ESPN Bet has Barkov as a heavy (-115) favorite to win the award for a third straight year and fourth time in his career.

This looks safe.

ESPN also has Reinhart at +700 — which might be worth a look considering he finished second to his linemate last year.

Florida Panthers Bets: Opening Night

Hard Rock has opened betting for the early games to kick off the new season.

The Panthers are -400 on the money line to beat the Blackhawks on their banner raising night.

Will Spencer Knight spoil the afternoon party?

We would lean no.

But at -400, no reason to go near it.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS