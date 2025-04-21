FHN Today: Maple Leafs Rock Senators in Battle of Ontario Opener

The Stanley Cup playoffs roared into its second day — yeah, the Panthers and Lightning are still at the gate waiting to board — with the Toronto Maple Leafs making a serious statement in their Battle of Ontario series.

Toronto certainly looked like a team that has been there before.

The Senators looked a little shaky.

In the end, the Maple Leafs ran away with a 6-2 win in Game 1.

Of the eight first-round series, five have started with two more (Washington/Montreal and Edmonton/Los Angeles) kicking off tonight.

That leaves the Panthers and Lightning still waiting to get underway.

When the Sunshine Skate does get going, three of the first-round series will be two games deep.

It should be worth the wait.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+

Panthers+, ESPN+ Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).

Tuesday, 8:30; Thursday, 6:30; Saturday, 1; Monday, April 28 (TBA); Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Friday, May 2 (TBA); Sunday, May 4 (TBA). Season Series (Tied 2-2)

All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties

All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

