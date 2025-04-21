FHN Today: Maple Leafs Rock Senators in Battle of Ontario Opener

Connect with us

Maple leafs
Ridly Greig and Scott Laughton mix it up during the regular season before the Leafs and Senators squared off in the postseason version of the Battle of Ontario (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Stanley Cup playoffs roared into its second day — yeah, the Panthers and Lightning are still at the gate waiting to board — with the Toronto Maple Leafs making a serious statement in their Battle of Ontario series.

Toronto certainly looked like a team that has been there before.

The Senators looked a little shaky.

In the end, the Maple Leafs ran away with a 6-2 win in Game 1.

Of the eight first-round series, five have started with two more (Washington/Montreal and Edmonton/Los Angeles) kicking off tonight.

That leaves the Panthers and Lightning still waiting to get underway.

When the Sunshine Skate does get going, three of the first-round series will be two games deep.

It should be worth the wait.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN / MIAMI HEAT

NHL NEWS, LINKS, NOTES

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
  • When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday, 8:30; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1; Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28 (TBA); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Season Series (Tied 2-2)
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

